The Editorial Board: New York wisely takes a slow approach to returning to its pre-pandemic norms

It’s not the finish line. Not yet. As variants of the novel coronavirus develop and as the pace of vaccinations runs into resistance, areas of turbulence remains. But with New York announcing a “major reopening” this month, it’s definitely a corner turned.

The date is May 19 – just two weeks away – and it goes beyond New York. The joint action includes the neighboring states of New Jersey and Connecticut. With that, a significant and notably cautious part of the country is signaling that conditions are improving.

That’s not a surprise. The Covid-19 vaccines are remarkably effective, rendering the virus far less dangerous to those who have taken the jab. While some small risk of infection remains possible for those who have been inoculated, the risk of hospitalization or death is nearly nonexistent.

Still, New York is wisely continuing to be careful in plotting its return to some version of normal. That’s necessary. People still are becoming ill. As the crisis in India attests, new variants are arising and producing immense suffering. Some people are incautious or, worse, indifferent to the threat their actions may pose to others.