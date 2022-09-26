The Editorial Board: New York state must get resources to Kaleida as soon as it can

While Kaleida Health may be out of the running for financial aid from New York State this fiscal year, the state should plan on assisting the health system promptly in the next fiscal year, starting April 1.

Similar to its peers around the nation, Kaleida has faced outsized financial struggles in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This demonstrable pain should not be ignored by the state.

Kaleida has posted more than $200 million in pandemic-related losses since 2020. In the context of what drives Kaleida’s performance, CEO Don Boyd recently told the editorial board that the health system had one of the longest pandemic-imposed elective surgery moratoriums in Western New York. In that extension of the moratorium, the system lost $110 million in patient revenue alone. There are reasons and histories for other pandemic-related losses, including vaccine mandates and agency expense. That said, the financial crisis occurs in the middle of negotiating a new, and as reported, likely expensive labor contract for approximately 6,300 of its employees. Those employees have authorized a strike if a deal cannot be reached.

Still, both Kaleida and the two unions representing those employees, as Boyd said, “agree that all health care organizations are challenged in New York State and in Western New York, and there’s a need for state assistance to help transform the delivery system.”

Kaleida has funding applications in the pipeline for a range of programs, though the state is not in a position to be able to act on those requests in this fiscal year. As an example, the state published an application process within the last month for distressed nursing homes. Kaleida applied for $66 million for HighPointe on Michigan, a Buffalo nursing home that has lost more than $100 million since it opened nearly 11 years ago. It also applied for $15 million for DeGraff Memorial Hospital.

In terms of vital access provider funding, Kaleida applied for two grants, at Buffalo General Medical Center and at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Kaleida officials spoke with state officials who told them they did not anticipate in this current fiscal year the number of hospitals that would be facing these significant financial challenges following this last round of Covid-19. Therefore, the dollars the state earmarked to support organizations are essentially accounted for.

The financial emergency created strange bedfellows, as both Kaleida officials and leadership of the labor unions participated in a call with members of the executive chamber to discuss options.

A spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul made clear that she is “committed to rebuilding the state’s health care system,” and has been in discussions with Kaleida and other health systems around the state.

Indeed, finding ways to help health systems that have been placed in financial peril due to Covid-19 will not be easy, but these vital life-sustaining operations deserve – and must receive – robust support.

