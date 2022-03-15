The Editorial Board: New York State finally, belatedly moves to compel the Senecas to pay their debt

It is not hard to understand the motivations of Seneca members who don’t want to pay. Who wouldn’t gaze longingly at $539.7 million? What is more, the relationship of the Seneca Nation to New York State was severely strained during a previous casino conflict with the administration of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. There’s no love lost.

Indeed, the history of relations between Native Americans and the federal government has been fraught. It is, perhaps, expecting too much to believe that an agreement on how to direct geysers of money would proceed without conflict.

But reputation matters, too. Being a trustworthy partner matters. The economic future matters. The U.S. government has to be reminded of that every so often as it flirts – also for reasons of politics – with defaulting on the country's debts. The Senecas should keep it in mind as they continue down the path of delinquency.

Last week, with the Senecas continuing to drag their feet, New York gave the Senecas a deadline. By Wednesday, the Nation needs to clear its debt of the past five years – three since it lost the arbitration case that should have ended the matter – or the state would begin “enforcement and collection efforts.”