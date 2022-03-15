The Editorial Board: New York State finally, belatedly moves to compel the Senecas to pay their debt

Will this never end? After years of withholding payments to New York State from its casinos, long after it should have folded its cards and two months after it finally, suposedly, did exactly that, the Seneca Nation of Indians still won’t fork over more-than half-a-billion dollars it owes from its three Western New York gambling halls.
Now, New York is threatening a new legal proceeding, seeking once again to force the Senecas to live up to their obligations. It’s about time.
If it wasn’t obvious before, it’s become plain since January that the delay turns on a political problem among the Senecas. Although Seneca President Matthew Pagels announced in January that the Nation had agreed to pay up and would soon begin negotiating a new compact with the state, only a few weeks later, the Nation’s 16-member Council reneged. It voted instead to wait on a determination of the payments’ legality by the National Indian Gaming Commission, which started an inquiry in September.
That issue relates to complaints that the 2016 extension of the 2002 casino compact was never reviewed to ensure compliance with federal laws, including one that guarantees the tribe to be the “primary” beneficiary of its casino operations.
It is a fair requirement, but its application in this case needs to be prospective, not retroactive. The Nation eagerly approved the extension of the stupendously lucrative agreement. It wanted that money and cannot now plausibly say, “But wait …” Not without infantilizing itself, anyway.
It is not hard to understand the motivations of Seneca members who don’t want to pay. Who wouldn’t gaze longingly at $539.7 million? What is more, the relationship of the Seneca Nation to New York State was severely strained during a previous casino conflict with the administration of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. There’s no love lost.
Indeed, the history of relations between Native Americans and the federal government has been fraught. It is, perhaps, expecting too much to believe that an agreement on how to direct geysers of money would proceed without conflict.
But reputation matters, too. Being a trustworthy partner matters. The economic future matters. The U.S. government has to be reminded of that every so often as it flirts – also for reasons of politics – with defaulting on the country's debts. The Senecas should keep it in mind as they continue down the path of delinquency.
Last week, with the Senecas continuing to drag their feet, New York gave the Senecas a deadline. By Wednesday, the Nation needs to clear its debt of the past five years – three since it lost the arbitration case that should have ended the matter – or the state would begin “enforcement and collection efforts.”
It’s uncertain what leverage the state has, beyond the threat of refusing to negotiate a new compact, which the Senecas want and which New York surely does, too. There’s a lot of money on the table.
Still, this shiftiness has to come with a price. The Senecas had at least a wobbly legal leg to stand on when it began withholding the payments, based on vagueness in the wording of the compact extension. But the same compact also called for binding arbitration to resolve issues and arbitrators ruled 2-1 against the Senecas. That wasn’t enough for them. They went to court again and again, always losing and still refusing to pay.
That changed in January, when they agreed to pay. It was a signal moment in this standoff until, under internal pressures, they changed their minds and decided to wait some more, this time until the National Indian Gaming Commission has its say.
Any bets on how many new lawsuits its decision will spawn?
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.