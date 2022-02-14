The Editorial Board: New York should help state’s restaurants by permanently adopting alcohol-to-go

The executive order that allowed alcohol-to-go at restaurants in New York State ended in June, but should be permanently restored.

Its inclusion in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposal makes the industry optimistic the practice will become a permanent fixture but there is no guarantee. That’s why the New York State Restaurant Association has been talking to members of the Senate and Assembly. Legislators should offer assurance that the practice will be allowed to continue.

Alcohol-to-go, a method in which customers could order mixed drinks to go with their pasta takeout, for example, turned out to be a godsend for a beleaguered industry, punished by the pandemic. A total of 31 states permitted restaurants alcohol-to-go on a permanent or temporary basis, and several states are moving from temporary to permanent.

It is one of the pandemic-related adjustments that the New York State Restaurant Association believes to be popular with its customers, while helping to build back sales.