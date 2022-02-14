The Editorial Board: New York should help state’s restaurants by permanently adopting alcohol-to-go

The executive order that allowed alcohol-to-go at restaurants in New York State ended in June, but should be permanently restored.
Its inclusion in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposal makes the industry optimistic the practice will become a permanent fixture but there is no guarantee. That’s why the New York State Restaurant Association has been talking to members of the Senate and Assembly. Legislators should offer assurance that the practice will be allowed to continue.
Alcohol-to-go, a method in which customers could order mixed drinks to go with their pasta takeout, for example, turned out to be a godsend for a beleaguered industry, punished by the pandemic. A total of 31 states permitted restaurants alcohol-to-go on a permanent or temporary basis, and several states are moving from temporary to permanent.
It is one of the pandemic-related adjustments that the New York State Restaurant Association believes to be popular with its customers, while helping to build back sales.
Alcohol-to-go represents a lifeline for restaurants. Eighty-six percent of operators in a recent survey told the association that business conditions are worse today than three months ago, with 93% suffering a decline in indoor dining. Sales are nowhere near the numbers in 2019; staffing shortages continue to plague the industry, so restaurants are open limited days, limited times of day (no lunches, for example) and supply shortages are crimping their service.
The liquor lobby has opposed the change, despite several amendments to the bill. Yet, the New York State Restaurant Association has data showing liquor store sales continued to climb, even when the restaurant industry was offering alcohol-to-go under executive order.
Frank Moynihan is general manager of Lucky Day Whiskey Bar, part of a restaurant group with three cocktail-heavy bars. The restaurants’ normal sales are 2 to 1 alcohol to food, and were saved by alcohol-to-go feature. During the pandemic, the ratio changed to 60% food to 40% liquor, which was that high only because of alcohol-to-go. It helped the restaurants to stay open and staff to remain employed Moynihan said.
Customers enjoyed the alcohol-to-go feature, according to Ellie Grenauer, co-owner of the Glen Park Tavern in Williamsville. It accounted for 25% to 30% of the to-go sales during the 15 months, significant for the restaurant. Dennis DiPaolo, owner of Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant & Banquet Facility, said his restaurant’s take-out sales doubled during the alcohol-to-go period. DiPaolo has a liquor store two blocks away from his restaurant and said the alcohol-to-go sales had no bearing on his liquor store business.
The association is pleased with the governor’s support in the budget. Still, alcohol-to-go should remain as a permanent feature as restaurants continue to struggle.
