The Editorial Board: New York should follow Western cities by sending mental health calls to experts

Denver began a pilot program last year and in its first six months, the trained civilian team responded to 748 of 2,500 emergency calls. No calls required police, and no one was arrested.

“It’s extremely successful, and it’s even better than what we had anticipated,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen told the newspaper. “Right off the bat, we had officers on every shift saying, ‘When can we get more of this and expand this?’”

It’s impossible not to speculate that Daniel Prude might still be alive had a similar program been underway in Rochester. Prude, a 41-year-old man suffering a mental health crisis, died after police held him naked and handcuffed on a city street until he stopped breathing.

Here in Buffalo, Willie Henley might not have been shot in the abdomen and a police officer not attacked had a trained, civilian team responded to him last September.

A 911 caller had reported that a man was behaving erratically in the downtown area, swinging a bat and screaming for hours. Police responded and followed Henley for several blocks before he struck one of the officers with an expandable metal baton, according to the officer’s attorney. In response, her supervisor fired two shots, striking Henley once.