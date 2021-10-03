The Editorial Board: New York should follow California’s lead, routinely mail absentee ballots to voters

California changed its election system for the better last week. New York should follow suit.
Going forward in the Golden State, all registered voters will automatically receive a mailed ballot that they can return by mail or in person. They can also choose to show up at the voting booth to cast their votes.
In signing the bill enacting the policy, Gov. Gavin Newsom made permanent the system the state has used during the pandemic, when voting created a dangerous threat of infection, and in the recall election that he won last month.
With that, the nation’s most populous state joined others in the West – red and blue – that have adopted mail-in ballots. In Colorado, voting is conducted exclusively by mail.
Those states, which also include Utah, Washington and Oregon, hold these elections without drama. There are no howls of unfairness or cheating. It’s just another way to vote. More than that, it’s a way to force parties and candidates to compete for a larger share of the population. That’s good for democracy.
Like many states, New York expanded mail-in voting during the pandemic. Anyone registered could vote by mail, though those who wanted that option had to request a ballot by a certain deadline. It was an appropriate response to a deadly pandemic. It was also an experiment and, like those in other states, New York’s succeeded. Turnout exploded and there were no credible allegations of any significant fraud.
Some of the resistance to mail-in voting is surely because it’s different. Humans are hard-wired to find comfort in the familiar. Some critics may fear a lack of security, though the experience of those Western state should allay those concerns.
But much of the resistance is plainly political. It was expressed this way last year by one candidate. “You’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
The candidate, of course, was Donald Trump. He lost, but not because of any problem with mail-in voting. Even while falling short, he garnered more votes than any previous Republican presidential candidate. The issue was his performance as chief executive. Mail-in voting simply allowed more Americans to register their opinions. That’s a net positive.
The country, including its states and municipalities, benefit when voters buy in to a fair process. In particular, those whose candidate lost – assuming they don’t jump down a rabbit hole of crazy conspiracy mongering – can believe their voice was heard.
More important, if candidates know that turnout will be high, they will be forced away from the political fringes. Trump thrived on extremism, so it’s no wonder he feared a large turnout. So, apparently, do Republicans in Georgia, which went barely blue in the presidential election and two subsequent Senate elections. After that, they tightened the rules on mail-in voting.
The issues are similar to those that argue for independent redistricting. Around the country, Democrats and Republicans like to draw political lines – that is, to gerrymander them – to increase, if not guarantee, their chances of success at the ballot box. They choose which voters will get to choose their legislators.
The predictable result is noncompetitive elections, a significant problem for a democracy. If candidates don’t have to worry about November opponents, the primary becomes the real election. That gives outsized clout to an extreme and passionate minority. Competitive elections make officeholders more responsive and force candidates toward the political center.
Higher voter turnout, a useful byproduct of mail-in voting can do the same. Some states – California and Utah among them – are unlikely to change direction based on large turnouts. But rising interest in elections is a virtue on its own. And even if a political party is outnumbered, its voices can be amplified.
Such a law would also be unlikely to change New York’s politics, given the political influence of overwhelmingly Democratic New York City. But, as it stands, Republicans are hardly competitive in this state, holding none of the four statewide offices and neither chamber of the Legislature. Content to play to their base, they don’t even seem interested in being competitive. That undermines the theory of democracy.
A law that brings more New Yorkers to the polls wouldn’t hurt them – they’re already lost in the political wilderness – and might finally persuade them to modernize, dealing with real issues in ways that could appeal to a broader portion of the electorate.
New York has taken welcome steps recently to encourage voting, and in November, voters will decide on constitutional amendment that would expand absentee voting to anyone who requests a ballot. But expanding isn’t the same as embracing it as California and other states have done. New York has plenty of examples from which to learn. It should do that.
