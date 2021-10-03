The Editorial Board: New York should follow California’s lead, routinely mail absentee ballots to voters

California changed its election system for the better last week. New York should follow suit.

Going forward in the Golden State, all registered voters will automatically receive a mailed ballot that they can return by mail or in person. They can also choose to show up at the voting booth to cast their votes.

In signing the bill enacting the policy, Gov. Gavin Newsom made permanent the system the state has used during the pandemic, when voting created a dangerous threat of infection, and in the recall election that he won last month.

With that, the nation’s most populous state joined others in the West – red and blue – that have adopted mail-in ballots. In Colorado, voting is conducted exclusively by mail.

Those states, which also include Utah, Washington and Oregon, hold these elections without drama. There are no howls of unfairness or cheating. It’s just another way to vote. More than that, it’s a way to force parties and candidates to compete for a larger share of the population. That’s good for democracy.