The Editorial Board: New York should approve medical aid in dying for the terminally ill

Of the two lifetime inevitabilities – death and taxes – the latter seems to get most of the headlines. This is about death and whether its inevitability should cause us to rethink what we allow when its certain approach is accompanied by unbearable pain.

The answer is, yes, it should. Legislation is pending. Albany needs to act.

Medical aid in dying is a hard subject and for obvious reasons. Life is precious. It shouldn’t be discarded wantonly or lightly. Yet, in some few cases, the alternative can be unbearable suffering that no leads nowhere but the funeral home. Those people need our compassion and our help.

Society has long wrestled with these conflicting forces but as several states – including neighboring Vermont and New Jersey – have shown, they are not irreconcilable. Governors and legislatures in those states have managed to navigate the moral and ethical challenges, writing carefully sculpted laws that allow the terminally ill to avoid agonizing deaths and to die peacefully, on their terms, with their dignity intact.

Sadly, New York – not always the progressive state it imagines – is among the holdouts. As a result, the terminally ill have no legal option but to suffer agonizing deaths, if the nature of their disease and limits of medicine so decree.

New York’s elected officials have long turned away from this issue. Some politicians won’t even talk about it, advocates say. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Leadership on this subject is less difficult than legislators might imagine. A 2021 Marist Poll of New Yorkers found that 59% of New Yorkers support legalizing medical aid in dying as an option for terminally ill adults.

New Jersey passed its law in 2019. As of last June, in a state of more than 9 million people, it has been used 95 times. There seems no reason to fear abuses of a carefully written law and reason to believe that when it is used, it is the last resort of individuals whose suffering most of us can hardly imagine but insist upon prolonging.

New Jersey’s law is a model. Those who invoke it must be legal residents who are at least 18 years old, who are mentally capable of making and communicating health care decisions and who have been diagnosed with a terminal disease that will end their lives within six months.

That’s only the start. In addition, those who want medical help ending their lives must make two verbal requests to their doctor, at least 15 days apart and must also present a written request to the doctor, signed in front of two witnesses. The law demands confirmation of the diagnosis; a psychological examination, if warranted; and protections against coercion.

In addition, patients must be able to ingest the life-ending medication on their own; anyone else who administers it may face criminal charges. In that, the law allays fears of a Dr. Kevorkian on the loose. Those are just some of the protections written into the measure.

The New Jersey statute has been upheld both in a state trial court and, last year, in the Appellate Division of Superior Court, which dismissed as “meritless” the constitutional and religious objections raised by a doctor and pharmacist. Judge Arnold L. Natali Jr. also observed that, to the court’s knowledge, patients using the law did so without “a single family member or interested party objecting to those unquestionably difficult end of life decisions.” Nor, he said, “has any report surfaced that any person utilized the Act for an improper or illegal purpose.”

New Jersey is not alone. Other states allowing medical aid in dying are Colorado, Montana, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. The District of Columbia also has a law. Now, it’s time for New York to act.

Legislation has been reintroduced in the Senate and Assembly. It features similar requirements and protections, including one ensuring that medical professionals who object are not compelled to offer their assistance.

No doubt, there will be objections in Albany, but this state’s history is to stay out of such personal decisions. It supports abortion rights and same-sex marriage. In 2010, it relaxed the state’s strict divorce laws, allowing for no-fault divorce. Some people who could use the law might refuse. That, too, is their choice. This legislation harms no one and may ease an otherwise horrifying path for those who make use of it.

Medical aid in dying is, to be sure, in its own category and it’s easy to understand anyone’s hesitations. But this is a reasonable, necessary law. Worried lawmakers need to imagine the plight of their own loved ones suffering terminal illness in unrelieved agony. This legislation would offer them a choice, not a mandate. Why would we continue to condemn people to a horrible death when, around the country, we see that safe and workable options exist?

It’s time. New Yorkers support this measure. Legislators should commit to approving it, and Gov. Kathy Hochul should pledge to sign it. To do otherwise is to promote needless suffering.

• • •

