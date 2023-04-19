It’s been a decision too long in the waiting. With the action Tuesday by the Board of Regents, schools in New York will have two years to end any use of Native American imagery and names. Most schools, if they have been paying any attention, should be well prepared for this change.

The debate has been going on for a long time and it is, in a way, understandable. Many people have perceived those long-standing traditions as respectful and didn’t understand – some, no doubt, still don’t – that the use of those names and images was broadly offensive to Native Americans. But they were like familiar furniture, making it easy to overlook the damage done by names such as Indians, Redskins and Braves – to choose some nationally known ones – and the imagery that went along with them.

But all it really takes is a little imagination: How would anyone feel as an underrepresented minority in a country where the majority made use of their image and history for sport – especially if the minority is one that had been stripped of its land and even language? (That’s effective, too, in comprehending the frustrations and resentments of any other poorly treated minority group.)

It answers defenders’ arguments about tradition and respect. Douglas Schofield, superintendent of the Iroquois Central School District, seems to understand that though, in his comments, he sought to thread a needle.

“People in Iroquois feel very proud of what we’ve had, and rightfully so, and I think we’ve tried to treat it honorably and respectfully,” he said at a recent meeting of the School Board. “But I also think, overwhelmingly, people understand that we also have to be respectful of other individuals, too.” Yes.

The rule will not require schools such as Iroquois to change the district’s name, though it will have to drop its team name, “Chiefs.”

Other area district teams that will be affected include the Cheektowaga Central Warriors, the Tonawanda Warriors and the Indians of West Seneca West High School. All use logos that refer to Native Americans.

The change will be unwanted by some who are comfortable with the old furniture, but it also creates a useful opportunity for districts to bring their students and broader community into a conversation about a new name.

For example, Scofield has already met with members of the student cabinet and says students want their new name to be unique in Western New York, and they want to retain the color red for the new imagery. The students also want, very smartly, to include the community in the discussion, he said. It’s a moment of new beginnings.

These are changes that are going to happen. Districts that do not comply would be threatened with the unsustainable loss of state education aid along with the ouster of their superintendents. The only wiggle room is in a provision that allows the continued use of some mascots if one of the state’s recognized tribal nations approves the request. Early indications are that such requests are likely to fail.

This is an important change but one that, in the end, should not be difficult. There’s no tragedy in acknowledging harm, even if it is unintentional. Indeed, there is only honor.

