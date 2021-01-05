The Editorial Board: New York’s students are paying the price for failure to act on lack of broadband

The Covid-19 pandemic is more than a lethal threat to individuals or a menace to public health. It is also an acid that burns into the fissures of our social divisions, highlighting their existence and aggravating their consequence.

Nowhere is that byproduct of disease more obvious, or are its ramifications more dire, than in how we educate children when they can’t go to school. That is always going to be a difficult challenge, but it is an all but impossible one when large segments of the population don’t have access to broadband internet or the devices to connect to it. Those students are condemned to fall behind, maybe never to catch up.

Regionally, and especially nationally, extending that critical service – it’s become an all but essential utility – is a big lift. It won’t be done before this pandemic ends. It’s a job that requires all hands on deck, including internet providers and all levels of government. Most immediately, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should be seeking to advance this matter as he prepares to deliver his 2021 State of the State address and his budget proposal.