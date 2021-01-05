The Editorial Board: New York’s students are paying the price for failure to act on lack of broadband

The Covid-19 pandemic is more than a lethal threat to individuals or a menace to public health. It is also an acid that burns into the fissures of our social divisions, highlighting their existence and aggravating their consequence.
Nowhere is that byproduct of disease more obvious, or are its ramifications more dire, than in how we educate children when they can’t go to school. That is always going to be a difficult challenge, but it is an all but impossible one when large segments of the population don’t have access to broadband internet or the devices to connect to it. Those students are condemned to fall behind, maybe never to catch up.
Regionally, and especially nationally, extending that critical service – it’s become an all but essential utility – is a big lift. It won’t be done before this pandemic ends. It’s a job that requires all hands on deck, including internet providers and all levels of government. Most immediately, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo should be seeking to advance this matter as he prepares to deliver his 2021 State of the State address and his budget proposal.
The problem will surely require more than one strategy to resolve, given its divergent nature, affecting both urban and rural populations. Three obstacles need to be overcome: availability of high-speed internet; access to devices; and, encompassing both those issues, affordability.
Within cities, the problem is almost exclusively poverty: People can’t afford the cost, and Buffalo, upstate New York’s largest city, has some of the nation’s highest rates of poverty. Poverty is also an issue in rural areas, but it is compounded by the business costs of delivering the service to regions where the population is sparse.
Together, these are challenging factors, but that doesn’t make them impossible, as the nation proved during the Great Depression, when the Tennessee Valley Authority provided electricity to millions of Americans lacking that fundamental need. Like then, today’s issue is long-standing and made more obvious by a national crisis.
It has also happened when economic advantage was the driver – in the 19th century when Gov. Dewitt Clinton pushed for construction of the Erie Canal and in the 1950s, when President Dwight Eisenhower instigated construction of the interstate system of highways. Those projects transformed the country. The common thread among all of them is the role of government.
The need is well documented in a December report by the Education Commission of the States. Not surprisingly, it found that lack of broadband disproportionately affects Black, Hispanic and Native American students. Together, those groups constitute about 46% of Buffalo’s population.
Citing a 2018 analysis by the Pew Research Center, the report noted that 17% of U.S. teenagers, ages 13-17, say they are “often or sometimes unable to complete homework assignments because they do not have reliable access to a computer or internet connection.” What may once have been a nuisance today counts as an educational calamity.
The good news is that some efforts to fix the problem are underway. Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz proposed last year to borrow $20 million to lay about 360 miles of fiber lines that internet providers could use, at a cost, to build out “last-mile” connections to customers. Similar efforts have been tried elsewhere, with varying degrees of success. It is a worthy idea, though one that has been waylaid by the costs of the pandemic.
In Albany, the State Legislature last year passed the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act, which would require the state Public Service Commission to identify parts of the state by their adequacy of broadband service and also to create and maintain a digital map detailing issues including coverage and download speeds. The Legislature approved the bill in July. Cuomo has yet to act on it, distracted, perhaps, by the pandemic that makes it so crucial.
Also in July, the House of Representatives passed the Moving Forward Act, a $1.5 billion infrastructure bill that includes $80 billion to build or upgrade broadband infrastructure. The measure died in the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell labeled it “pointless political theater” and “nonsense.”
Governments, or at least parts of them, are interested but not enough to make a difference. In the meantime, there have been welcome stopgap efforts, among them by Charter Communications, parent company of Spectrum Enterprise, which provides broadband internet here.
The company announced in November that, with the help of a $500,000 donation from the Buffalo Bills Social Justice Fund, it would make Wi-Fi connections available to the 2,914 households found to lack internet access within the Buffalo School District.
That’s something, but in the end, it is the private sector filling in where the public sector needs to lead. This pandemic may end soon, but there will be another or some other emergency that requires broad use of broadband.
Governments need to respond. Large sections of a whole generation of American students are being deprived today because public officials didn’t act before. The consequences – personal and social – may be severe and long-lasting. We have to begin the work of fixing that now.
• • •
