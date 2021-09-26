The Editorial Board: New York’s GOP gives in to extremism, though not without aid from Democrats

A New Yorker's death last week should not go unremarked. Sherwood Boehlert, a former congressman from the Utica area, died Monday in New Hartford. He was 84 and had been suffering from dementia.
“Sherry” Boehlert was a practical man and a political centrist. He championed environmental causes and science education, often fighting his own party over his 24 years in the House of Representatives.
And he was a Republican – the kind in which New Yorkers once took pride; the kind who cared more about his state and country than the currents of a degraded politics.
But that party died in New York before Boehlert did. Today, the Republican Party is Trumpist, more interested in sowing divisions than in solving problems. It’s a radical party, not a conservative one.
For evidence, consider the fundraiser planned here for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. New York’s Republican Party, led by Buffalo’s Nicholas A. Langworthy, thinks its future lies with a Trump-inspired radical who uses his authority to put his own people at risk. Just as bad, too many Democrats are making it easy for Republicans to march off into the weeds – and take some voters with them.
We don’t know how Boehlert would have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic, but as a supporter of science education, it seems plain he wouldn’t have supported the use of government power in a way that denies the science of viral infections, especially when the virus in question is killing Americans by the hundreds of thousands.
We doubt, too, that he would have defined as “conservative” a state government bullying its municipalities in a way meant to prevent them from responding to a public health emergency in the only way the virus allows – by implementing mask mandates and requiring social distancing.
Yet, that’s what DeSantis has done, threatening schools with punishment if they dared defy him. Conservatives are supposed to trust local governments to make such decisions, though even that rule must fall by the wayside during a pandemic that doesn’t care about political boundaries and exploits the kind of divisions that energize politicians like DeSantis.
It was a radical’s approach – call it survival of the cruelest – plainly meant to appeal to the party base in Florida and elsewhere. Langworthy and Co. appear to believe that also is the future of New York’s Republican Party. It may be true. Boehlert had seen the writing on the wall when he left Congress 14 years ago. Still, it’s not a philosophy that can last.
There’s always been a red-meat contingent among American conservatives, just as there’s always been a loony left among liberals. Both extremes are built on grievances and resentments – among Republicans, lately, about governments trying to cope with a historic public health crisis. Among leftists, its about the unfairness of wealth rather than growing the economic pie.
To be sure, both can make legitimate points. Government power does need to be restrained and economic inequality can be disincentivizing and destructive, especially if it’s baked into the system. But a world of options exists between those extremes – options that should allow conservatives to acknowledge medical facts and liberals to encourage rather than demonize wealth-building.
Even then, there is a difference between each party’s extremes as they exist today. Republicans who still support Donald Trump, who still reject the truths of the Jan. 6 insurrection and who fail in their patriotic duty to quell the pandemic are responding falsely to fundamental problems, seeking political advantage regardless of the cost.
On the far left, partisans may also be wrong in their prescriptions – and often are – but they are at least responding to actual problems such as homelessness, food insecurity and environmental degradation. But as they move further to the left, they leave more of the center open to those voters who can be tempted by the siren song of the authoritarian.
What might the Republican Party be today if it sought, with passion and commitment, to identify conservative solutions to real problems instead of playing to the worst impulses of its worst members? At one time, New York might have led such efforts. Today, though, it’s marching off into the weeds.
