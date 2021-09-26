The Editorial Board: New York’s GOP gives in to extremism, though not without aid from Democrats

A New Yorker's death last week should not go unremarked. Sherwood Boehlert, a former congressman from the Utica area, died Monday in New Hartford. He was 84 and had been suffering from dementia.

“Sherry” Boehlert was a practical man and a political centrist. He championed environmental causes and science education, often fighting his own party over his 24 years in the House of Representatives.

And he was a Republican – the kind in which New Yorkers once took pride; the kind who cared more about his state and country than the currents of a degraded politics.

But that party died in New York before Boehlert did. Today, the Republican Party is Trumpist, more interested in sowing divisions than in solving problems. It’s a radical party, not a conservative one.

For evidence, consider the fundraiser planned here for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. New York’s Republican Party, led by Buffalo’s Nicholas A. Langworthy, thinks its future lies with a Trump-inspired radical who uses his authority to put his own people at risk. Just as bad, too many Democrats are making it easy for Republicans to march off into the weeds – and take some voters with them.