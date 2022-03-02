The Editorial Board: New York’s embrace of mobile wagering fuels troubling rise in problem gambling

Angela DiRosa, program manager at the Western Problem Gambling Resource Center in Buffalo, said her agency has seen twice the number of calls this year as during the same period in 2021. At risk are mortgage payments, college funds and every other priority, financial and personal.

One of the ironies of legalized sports betting is that the omnipresent advertisements for gaming companies are followed by information on where to get help for a gambling problem. That’s like a pizza parlor offering tips on treatment for high cholesterol. It’s good to know that some who need it are calling those hotlines, but there are undoubtedly many more problem gamblers who never seek help.

Gambling can become a silent addiction and it’s an activity that’s now socially acceptable. Professional sports leagues that used to punish any athlete believed to be consorting with gamblers now embrace betting and allow their broadcasts to include betting odds and point spreads.

Mobile betting removes most of the friction from the process. No longer does one need to visit Atlantic City, Las Vegas or the nearest Indian nation casino to place a wager.