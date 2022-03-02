The Editorial Board: New York’s embrace of mobile wagering fuels troubling rise in problem gambling

It’s not news that New York is a high-tax state, but New Yorkers may be setting new records for optional tax revenue that they fork over voluntarily. In the first seven weeks of legalized mobile sports betting, state residents wagered $2.81 billion. The state taxes sports gaming at 51% of gross revenues (after winnings are paid out), so New York took in $91 million, which puts it on pace to reap $680 million for the year.
That’s not chump change, though an argument can be made that it’s chumps who are funding it – gamblers who believe they can come out ahead by wagering on sports.
Some bettors pay a higher price than others, the ones for whom gambling becomes an addiction. Their numbers are growing, according to those who treat problem gambling.
Bettors need to educate themselves on the risks before handing over their money to a gaming enterprise.
According to a Buffalo News report, the statewide gambling crisis hotline received 289 calls in January – 91 more than in January 2021.
“People are now coming out of the woodwork saying, ‘I need some help or my loved one needs some help,’ ” Jim Maney, the executive director of the New York Council on Problem Gambling, told The News’ Tom Prohaska.
Angela DiRosa, program manager at the Western Problem Gambling Resource Center in Buffalo, said her agency has seen twice the number of calls this year as during the same period in 2021. At risk are mortgage payments, college funds and every other priority, financial and personal.
One of the ironies of legalized sports betting is that the omnipresent advertisements for gaming companies are followed by information on where to get help for a gambling problem. That’s like a pizza parlor offering tips on treatment for high cholesterol. It’s good to know that some who need it are calling those hotlines, but there are undoubtedly many more problem gamblers who never seek help.
Gambling can become a silent addiction and it’s an activity that’s now socially acceptable. Professional sports leagues that used to punish any athlete believed to be consorting with gamblers now embrace betting and allow their broadcasts to include betting odds and point spreads.
Mobile betting removes most of the friction from the process. No longer does one need to visit Atlantic City, Las Vegas or the nearest Indian nation casino to place a wager.
The Super Bowl is the granddaddy of all sports gambling events, which helps explain the early frenzy of betting in New York. Another explanation, though, is the risk-free bets and other promotions offered by the seven online gaming companies operating in the state.
Caesars Sportsbook, for example, offered to match deposits to customer accounts, up to $3,000. Several of the companies offered sign-up bonuses.
The first two months of betting were not exactly a windfall for the gaming companies, which spent lavishly on the promotions in order to grab market share.
Alan Woinski, a gambling industry analyst, told The New York Times that he was bewildered by the companies’ willingness to fund the promotions.
“It’s great for New York, it’s pretty damn good for the bettors, it’s an absolute disaster for the operators,” Woinski said. “It’s war. They’re killing each other.”
A greater concern is what the come-ons will do to lure in young bettors who know more about technology than about sports wagering or their own compulsions. Even professional gamblers rarely have a winning percentage higher than 55%, according to ESPN. You have to win 52.8% of bets to be profitable, which is rarely attainable. For every headline-grabbing story about a big Super Bowl bet that paid off, there are millions more bettors who come up empty and sometimes go deep into debt.
When a drinker orders one too many drinks, an observant bartender will tell them they’ve had enough. Employees who show up to work reeking of alcohol or stumbling from inebriation won’t last long at their job.
Sports gambling doesn’t have many guardrails or social prohibitions. Ads reminding gamblers to “bet with your head, not over it” can only do so much.
The state designates 98% of its tax revenue from sports betting for education, 1% for youth recreational programs and 1% for problem gambling programs. Unless would-be bettors educate themselves on the risks, the problem gambling programs will need a bigger piece of the pie.
