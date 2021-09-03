The Editorial Board: New York’s commitment to open government belongs in its constitution

Freedom of information laws are supposed to give citizens the ability to easily access facts and figures about the governments they fund. This was based on the entirely correct idea that American governments are of, by and for the people. In New York, there are only a few exceptions to the rules on openness.

Yet, this state does a terrible job of responding to the informational needs of the public, including news reporters whose clients are the public. The reason is obvious: The law is insufficient to the need. Statues need not only to be stronger but grounded in a constitutional amendment.

New York isn’t alone in abusing its laws on open government; around the country, governments at all levels have twisted Freedom of Information laws into tools meant to thwart the very goal of those statutes. It’s a cynical ploy by elected officials who turn on the people they are supposed to represent.

New Yorkers, therefore, should be pleased that on her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised to speed the task of complying with FOI requests.

“To me, it’s very simple,” Hochul said. “We’ll focus on open, ethical governing that New Yorkers will trust.” To that end, she said she instructed her counsel to craft an expedited process for completing Freedom of Information requests.