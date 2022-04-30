 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Editorial Board: New York’s climate strategy requires steely resolve and creative adaptation

Climate Change Cost Explainer

Emissions rise from smokestacks at a coal power plant in Kansas in this 2018 photo. New York's ambitious response to climate change will require focus and financial assistance.

 Associated Press
It’s really happening. New York State’s Climate Action Plan became less of a plan and more of a reality when a draft roadmap was released early this year. Now is the time to say “change is good” and mean it, because this change won’t be easy.

If the state’s ambitious effort to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions doesn’t include education, financial assistance, and plenty of hand-holding, it will be even more difficult. In particular, state officials will likely have to be flexible with deadlines that, as of now, seem radically imminent.

The change is both necessary and inevitable; the path can be negotiated. Our mantra should be “Faithful to the goal, flexible about the means.”

Of course, the draft plan is still being debated, and there are many questions that can’t be answered for months to come, but one thing we do know: New York’s switch from fossil fuels will be costly. The sticker shock ranges across every possible sector, from utility providers to builders to an entire population of consumers. Need a new car? It will be electric. Building a new house? Say goodbye to gas heating and get acquainted with geothermal.

The idea is to cut emissions 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050. For that to happen, all new homes will have to use zero emission systems as of 2024, less than two years from now. By 2030, existing homeowners replacing worn-out furnaces would also be required to use emission-free systems and at least 3 million drivers will be trading in their internal combustion-powered cars for electric vehicles.

It’s hard to imagine anyone who will not feel the impact of this monumental transition, but it’s one that is urgently needed. The effects of climate change are no longer expected at some future date. They’re here.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, sea levels along New York’s coast – where more than half the state’s population lives – have already risen by more than a foot since 1900. Annual average temperatures have risen about 2.5 degrees since 1970. Severe weather events are increasing; throw heat waves into the mix and there are greater risks for injury and death as well as lasting disruption to agriculture.

It is no longer possible to ignore any of this, but it’s also necessary to offer every incentive available to those who aren’t ready to face the start-up costs and higher rates involved in switching to electricity, which probably means most Western New York homeowners. We also wonder how these costs will affect the state’s ability to retain or attract energy-intensive industries. Both federal and state subsidies, as well as big tax breaks, should be high on this plan’s wish list.

Those who think the path to zero emissions is too steep should remember that most significant progress has initially seemed impossible. And it’s amazing how the infrastructure to support innovation grows as new business opportunities become apparent. It didn’t take long for roadside gas fueling to grow after the first drive-up gas station was built in 1913: By 1929, there were 121,513 filling stations across the country. We hope that charging stations will proliferate even more quickly.

As for expense, history has shown that as new technologies become more commonly used, costs fall exponentially. And, here in Western New York, there’s a flip side: This region – away from any coast, not prone to tornadoes and hurricanes – is expected to become one of a few geographical magnets for Americans looking to escape the punishments of a changing climate. The state and the world still need to lower the risks, but this region could wind up as a net beneficiary of a changing climate.

Finally, we’re not alone. Twenty-four other states have similar plans in place, including California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon and others.

In the end, regardless of how many speed bumps we’ll have to endure, this is the road to survival for our children and grandchildren. It’s good we’re starting on it.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

