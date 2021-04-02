The Editorial Board: New York restricts solitary confinement in state prisons, recognizing its cruelty

But reformers have made a compelling case that the tool has been overused and carries terrible consequences. In New York, the use of euphemistically named “special housing units” has often been at the whim of guards, who can discipline an inmate for the most minor infraction.

There has been evidence that people of color, Latino and LGBTQ populations are disproportionately put into isolation. Prisoners with mental illnesses or who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder can deteriorate further if they are sent into solitary confinement, often from acting out because of their condition.

The price is high, to individuals and to society, especially when prisoners are released from solitary confinement directly into freedom. There’s a public cost to treating their deteriorated conditions and some may commit new crimes.

With such evidence, the Legislature this year passed the bill and, on Wednesday, the governor signed it.

“Generations of incarcerated men and women have been subjected to inhumane punishment in segregated confinement with little to no human interaction for extended periods of time and many experience emotional and physical trauma that can last for years,” Cuomo said in a news release.