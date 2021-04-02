The Editorial Board: New York restricts solitary confinement in state prisons, recognizing its cruelty

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo this week signed critical, if under-appreciated, legislation that will end a practice considered by many experts to constitute torture: long-term solitary confinement in the state’s prisons.
Prisoners are a largely invisible population and, for understandable reasons, don’t gain a lot of public sympathy. Still, we live in a country of laws, guided by a Constitution that bans cruel and unusual punishments. There can be no doubt that solitary confinement qualifies as cruel.
In 2015, the United Nations adopted “the Mandela Rules,” which state that holding a person in solitary confinement beyond 15 days is considered torture. In New York prisons, inmates can remain there for months, years or even decades.
Even former U.S. Supreme County Justice Anthony Kennedy, a political conservative, noted as much in a 2015 ruling when he wrote that locking prisoners in isolation brings them “to the edge of madness, perhaps to madness itself.”
Yet on any given day in New York, some 3,000 to 5,000 inmates are estimated to be held in solitary confinement. Cast into cells the size of a typical elevator car, they get meals through a slot in the door. Some of them, kept in those rooms up to 23 hours a days, can be heard screaming and banging on walls. That’s mental torture.
Ending long-term solitary confinement in New York has been a yearslong effort. Among those resisting the change have been prison guards who are concerned – not unreasonably – about maintaining order and discipline among an incarcerated population, some of whom may otherwise feel they have little to lose.
But reformers have made a compelling case that the tool has been overused and carries terrible consequences. In New York, the use of euphemistically named “special housing units” has often been at the whim of guards, who can discipline an inmate for the most minor infraction.
There has been evidence that people of color, Latino and LGBTQ populations are disproportionately put into isolation. Prisoners with mental illnesses or who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder can deteriorate further if they are sent into solitary confinement, often from acting out because of their condition.
The price is high, to individuals and to society, especially when prisoners are released from solitary confinement directly into freedom. There’s a public cost to treating their deteriorated conditions and some may commit new crimes.
With such evidence, the Legislature this year passed the bill and, on Wednesday, the governor signed it.
“Generations of incarcerated men and women have been subjected to inhumane punishment in segregated confinement with little to no human interaction for extended periods of time and many experience emotional and physical trauma that can last for years,” Cuomo said in a news release.
The new law, which will take effect in one year, limits the use of solitary confinement to no more than 15 consecutive days and bans it entirely for several categories of prisoners including minors, people over 55, pregnant inmates and those with disabilities. It’s a good law, but it will be essential to monitor how it plays out.
As with bail reform – another important change in the state’s criminal justice laws – unforeseen issues may arise. The state did the right thing by curtailing the use of solitary confinement, but it also necessary to ensure that prisons can maintain discipline and that the law is fully implemented as intended. But, as with bail reform, the Legislature should be prepared to make adjustments if they become necessary.
We don’t expect New Yorkers to hold parades celebrating this bill’s passage but they can take a measure of pride that their government acted to end a kind of cruelty most of us cannot imagine.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.