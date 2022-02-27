The Editorial Board: New York politicians of a certain age are creeping back into the spotlight. Thanks, but no.

You can’t call them comeback kids. Andrew Cuomo is 64. Joel Giambra, 65. Then there are the seventy-somethings: Donald Trump (75), Hillary Clinton (74) and George Pataki (76).
These New York politicians have been around the block more times than an Allentown resident looking for a parking spot. All are linked to comeback attempts, possibly seeking a return to public office.
We don’t want to rain on anyone’s victory parade, but haven’t these public servants served long enough? They’ve been there, done that, given away the T-shirts.
Cuomo, who resigned as New York’s governor last year amid a sexual harassment scandal, will reportedly begin airing television ads this week trying to resuscitate his image.
The New York Post reported Friday that Cuomo’s first TV ad will make the claim that he’s been exonerated from the charges against him, citing the decisions by five district attorneys to not bring charges against him.
Cuomo’s chief spokesman while in office, Rich Azzopardi, still works for Cuomo, emailing statements to the media from “the 56th Governor of the State of New York,” as though Cuomo is the governor in exile. It’s widely believed that he wants to seek elected office again. We find it hard to believe that enough New Yorkers are clamoring for that to make it a reality.
Speaking of reality, former reality TV star and president of the United States Donald Trump has been making appearances that suggest he wants to run again in 2024. Trump is facing investigations into his organization’s business dealings, as well as his involvement in the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021. He is also still clinging to the Big Lie, his baseless claim that President Biden “stole” the 2020 election. He’s being investigated for that, too, based on his request that the Georgia secretary of state “find” more votes for him.
Republicans under Trump’s spell will believe almost anything he says, or least claim to. The country would not benefit from a return engagement by the twice-impeached president.
Trump will be 78 in November 2024. Biden turns 82 that month. And some political observers think Hillary Clinton, who turns 77 in 2024, is plotting another run at the White House. Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election, gave a speech at the state Democratic Party’s convention in New York City this month that was ostensibly to support Gov. Kathy Hochul, but was clearly aimed at a national audience.
“I know many of us hoped that defeating Trump would start to heal our divisions, that maybe, just maybe, the madness would break. But now it should be clear to all of us that the struggle for unity and democracy is far from over,” Clinton said.
We don’t mean to be ageist in pointing out these trends, but American politics has turned into a gerontocracy, driven by baby boomer politicians and citizens in that cohort age who turn out in high numbers to vote.
Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif, is 88, the same age as Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is 81, one year older than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
George Pataki, the former three-term Republican governor of New York, was born in 1945, one year too early to qualify as a baby boomer. A website called bringbackpataki.com is trying to draft him to run again. The New York Post reported that Pataki’s former political director, Rob Cole, is behind the site. Pataki himself has not publicly expressed interest.
Nostalgia has its place, but in politics, it can crowd out new ideas. Our concern is not so much a need for fresh faces as it is finding fresh approaches to the world’s problems.
To all the veteran New York politicians plotting comebacks, we’d remind you of the wisdom in a country song title by Dan Hicks: “How Can I Miss You When You Won’t Go Away?”
• • •
