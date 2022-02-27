The Editorial Board: New York politicians of a certain age are creeping back into the spotlight. Thanks, but no.

Speaking of reality, former reality TV star and president of the United States Donald Trump has been making appearances that suggest he wants to run again in 2024. Trump is facing investigations into his organization’s business dealings, as well as his involvement in the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021. He is also still clinging to the Big Lie, his baseless claim that President Biden “stole” the 2020 election. He’s being investigated for that, too, based on his request that the Georgia secretary of state “find” more votes for him.

Republicans under Trump’s spell will believe almost anything he says, or least claim to. The country would not benefit from a return engagement by the twice-impeached president.

Trump will be 78 in November 2024. Biden turns 82 that month. And some political observers think Hillary Clinton, who turns 77 in 2024, is plotting another run at the White House. Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election, gave a speech at the state Democratic Party’s convention in New York City this month that was ostensibly to support Gov. Kathy Hochul, but was clearly aimed at a national audience.