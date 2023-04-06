Those with the most need and the fewest resources are often left behind, unless advocates step up. That's what is happening to New York state’s victims of domestic abuse, elder abuse, child abuse and other crimes.

Though Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed $14.4 million to fund the state’s Office of Victim Services in her 2024 Executive Budget, the service providers who use this money to help victims and survivors put their lives back together explain that the state has given with one hand and taken with the other. Despite a similar $14.4 allotment from the state last year, the OVS still cut the funding for these agencies by $11.7 million, explaining that federal contributions had decreased.

This is clearly unsustainable. In this year’s budget process, the state Senate has added $12 million of critical new funding to OVS, specifically for the 87 legacy victim service providers who suffered under last year’s cuts. Hochul should see to it that these additional funds are included in the 2023-24 state budget that is now almost a week late. What is more, funding should be more predictable, so that the agencies involved can plan ahead.

It is probably not surprising that most of the services that help victims of abuse are performed by women for women and children. Those who do the work are underpaid and often overburdened with too many clients and not enough time. Those who receive the services usually have nowhere else to turn. Without this help, they face homelessness, the last resort of returning to an abusive situation or even the utter despair that leads to self-harm.

Years of burnout topped off with a catastrophic pandemic have taken a crushing toll on those who provide health care, child care, mental health services, care for disabled people and other essential assistance – such as victim services – to New York’s most vulnerable residents. Staffing shortages are now the norm, but the need for such services has only increased. As a result, waiting lists to see a caseworker can range well into triple digits.

If this were a reality show, many would want to change the channel. But it is not, and giving up is not an option.

Those whose lives have been upended by domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse and other crimes need New York state’s compassion and a corresponding financial commitment that adequately funds the services they urgently require.

Providers of victim services should not have to go through these nail-biting periods of suspense on a yearly basis. They have a right to know what their funding is from year to year so they can plan accordingly. It is not an exaggeration to say that lives are at stake.

New York isn’t getting this right. Fix it.

