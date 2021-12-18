The Editorial Board: New York needs a new ethics watchdog

JCOPE is a joke. It’s time to start over.
The Joint Commission on Public Ethics was founded 10 years ago, early in the first term of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Its mission, in its own words, is “Promoting integrity by helping those in public service understand their ethical obligations, ensuring transparency through rigorous public reporting disclosures, and providing accountability through enforcement actions to address ethical misconduct.”
Critics have long complained that its design makes it ineffective, and with its recent reversal on Cuomo’s controversial book, it’s pretty much proved the point. As Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group observed, it isn’t independent, its “byzantine” rules make it easy to block investigations and the rules are rarely enforced, anyway.
In July 2020, JCOPE approved the former governor’s plan to write a book about his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic. In November – more than a year later and three months after Cuomo resigned – it reversed itself and voted 12-1 to rescind its approval. And on Tuesday, JCOPE ordered Cuomo to return the profits from his book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic.”
The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 12-1 to undo permission that was given by agency staff – a move that could be a costly one for Cuomo.
The governor, it belatedly decided, violated the agency’s approval of the $5.1 million deal by using staff and state resources to help produce the book.
A lawyer for Cuomo vowed to fight the order in court, but it’s not necessary even to get to the question of whether Cuomo violated JCOPE’s rules to understand the larger point that JCOPE isn’t even a paper tiger. It’s a wash rag, and a dirty one, at that.
The question is what to do next and the best solution is to follow Hochul’s advice to blow it up and start over. Fortunately, that work has begun.
State Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, has sponsored a constitutional amendment that would abolish JCOPE and replace it with an ethics watchdog Krueger says is actually independent and nonpartisan. Its model would be the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.
Hochul must quickly gather New York’s best and brightest minds to help her conquer a list of pressing challenges.
The measure is now in committee and, under the best of circumstances, couldn’t be in place before November 2023, given the lengthy process of amending the state constitution.
In the meantime, one of the measure’s co-sponsors, Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx/Westchester, has proposed what she sees as a useful interim step. Under her bill, legislative leaders from each chamber’s majority and minority parties would appoint two commissioners each. That’s an improvement from the existing procedure, in which appointments are controlled by the legislative leaders of parties that were in power in 2011, when the agency was created.
At least as important, the revised law would abolish the devious requirement that JCOPE can neither investigate nor find any official guilty of malfeasance unless two commissioners from their own political party vote for it. It’s a structure that, in some cases, allows a minority of commissioners to block action by the agency. Instead, under the proposed law, a simple majority vote would suffice.
These improvements would loosen, at least somewhat, the manipulative grip of elected officials on the agency charged with investigating their conduct. It’s a start, but as Biaggi, Krueger and Hochul agree, a new model is needed.
Hochul has been a leader on the need to make New York government more transparent and ethical. That’s a big lift for a state that has been identified as one of the nation’s most corrupt and a legislature derided as the nation’s most dysfunctional.
But Hochul seems serious about the need, as do Krueger and Biaggi. That work begins with creating a stronger, more reliable ethics watchdog.
