The Editorial Board: New York needs a new ethics watchdog

Ethics panel rescinds lucrative Cuomo book deal approval The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 12-1 to undo permission that was given by agency staff – a move that could be a costly one for Cuomo.

The governor, it belatedly decided, violated the agency’s approval of the $5.1 million deal by using staff and state resources to help produce the book.

A lawyer for Cuomo vowed to fight the order in court, but it’s not necessary even to get to the question of whether Cuomo violated JCOPE’s rules to understand the larger point that JCOPE isn’t even a paper tiger. It’s a wash rag, and a dirty one, at that.

The question is what to do next and the best solution is to follow Hochul’s advice to blow it up and start over. Fortunately, that work has begun.

State Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, has sponsored a constitutional amendment that would abolish JCOPE and replace it with an ethics watchdog Krueger says is actually independent and nonpartisan. Its model would be the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The measure is now in committee and, under the best of circumstances, couldn’t be in place before November 2023, given the lengthy process of amending the state constitution.