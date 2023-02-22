The millions in additional funding in the governor’s budget proposal is the least New York State can do to begin correcting an injustice that sadly exists at the Tuscarora Indian School.

The state-owned school on the Tuscarora Reservation is falling apart. Bricks are falling. The roof leaks. It is hard to imagine the students can fully concentrate, or that the teachers and staff are able to deliver the high-quality education each student deserves. This is a social equity issue at its core, and legislators who, by accounts, support more funding should not hesitate to deliver.

So far, despite the obvious need, New York has failed in its duty.

Last year, the state budget fared marginally better by setting aside $11.8 million for repairs, replacements and upgrades at the school. Gov. Kathy Hochul would prefer another $6.6 million in this year’s budget for Tuscarora, and additional funding for two other Native schools, also owned by New York State.

The Tuscarora School houses pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, and is designed so Native American students can maintain their connection to the language, culture and history of the Tuscarora Nation.

Incredibly, prior to last year, less than $200,000 had been spent on repairs and capital projects at the Tuscarora School over a seven-year period, compared with $11 million spent at each of Niagara-Wheatfield’s other schools. Such discrepancy should have never been tolerated in a society that boasts of a commitment to diversity and delivering equitable educational outcomes.

Before last year, the state allocated a total of $3.4 million a year for the three Nation schools and 11 other schools it owns serving the blind and deaf. It’s a paltry sum given the high needs of aging facilities.

Superintendent Daniel G. Ljiljanich has remained helpless in correcting the situation, as he has had to plead for the state to make improvements. Capital projects at the three Native American schools are the domain of the director of facilities in the state Education Department. The annual amount for the 14 buildings has stood at $3.4 million for many years, according to the state Board of Regents last year in a summary of its budget requests.

It is a miserly amount, indeed, recognized by the Regents which this year asked for more money to meet immediate health and safety needs. The Regents also want to establish a capital planning process for the three Native schools, Batavia School for the Blind and Rome School for the deaf “comparable to that required for other public school buildings.”

Bipartisan support exists for increased funding to the schools. That’s good. Now state lawmakers must act to correct this yearslong health and educational injustice – now and for the future.

• • •

