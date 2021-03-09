The Editorial Board: New York must ensure that its rural regions have easy access to vaccines

Still, as March brings hints of spring and rising hopes for increased availability, too large a share of rural residents are still waiting to schedule vaccinations. Assemblyman Steve Hawley, who represents Batavia, called the registration process a “statewide free-for-all for vaccines” that is “leaving rural New Yorkers behind.”

It feels wrong, though the issues are surely complicated. High-density urban areas, with their closer quarters, are highly prone to transmission of the novel coronavirus. Bringing relief to those areas is urgent and sensible.

What is more, state-run vaccination sites are just that – open to residents from across the state – and plenty of people justifiably take advantage of that fact, sometimes traveling several hundred miles to get vaccinated. It is their right.

Nevertheless, it is crucial for the state not to overlook its rural regions. As a News story reported this week, those areas of Western New York were hammered by Covid-19 over the fall and winter. And, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention observed, rural regions are more racially and ethnically diverse than in the past, while many of their inhabitants are living with preexisting conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.