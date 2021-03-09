The Editorial Board: New York must ensure that its rural regions have easy access to vaccines

Rural communities feel forgotten, and it is easy to see why as residents from distant parts of New York converge on a newly announced state-run mass vaccination site.
Slightly less than a quarter of the 3,500 Covid-19 vaccines that will be given at a site that opened Friday at Genesee County Community College will go to residents of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, local health officials said. Erie County residents took half the appointments for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Some of this has to do with where infection risks are concentrated and on who is interested in seeking the vaccination. But it’s also a reflection of the Hunger Games approach that has filled the vacuum created by the lack of a more orderly system for delivering the vaccines.
One recent news story chronicled the slow rollout of vaccines in rural areas, led by Allegany County, which, in one recent week, recorded the state’s lowest per-capita vaccination rate in every day of that stretch. The insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics.
Last month, winter weather aggravated the already challenging task of delivering vaccines to sparsely populated areas. The state’s distribution system also allocates doses based on the number of eligible people in each county. As supplies of vaccines rise, so, too, should the groups of New Yorkers who qualify for it. Indeed, the state on Tuesday announced that, starting Wednesday, the eligibility age would be lowered to 60 from 65.
Still, as March brings hints of spring and rising hopes for increased availability, too large a share of rural residents are still waiting to schedule vaccinations. Assemblyman Steve Hawley, who represents Batavia, called the registration process a “statewide free-for-all for vaccines” that is “leaving rural New Yorkers behind.”
It feels wrong, though the issues are surely complicated. High-density urban areas, with their closer quarters, are highly prone to transmission of the novel coronavirus. Bringing relief to those areas is urgent and sensible.
What is more, state-run vaccination sites are just that – open to residents from across the state – and plenty of people justifiably take advantage of that fact, sometimes traveling several hundred miles to get vaccinated. It is their right.
Nevertheless, it is crucial for the state not to overlook its rural regions. As a News story reported this week, those areas of Western New York were hammered by Covid-19 over the fall and winter. And, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention observed, rural regions are more racially and ethnically diverse than in the past, while many of their inhabitants are living with preexisting conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
For example, the CDC cites higher rates of cigarette smoking, high blood pressure and obesity in those areas. Rural New Yorkers are also less likely to have health insurance and tend to live farther from intensive care hospitals.
Rural communities face other challenges, as well, including limited access to high-speed internet, making it harder to register online for appointments. Opening registration to all eligible residents meant all appointments were filled within 90 minutes of the new sites being announced.
Three weeks ago, officials of all three counties urged the state to open a mass Covid-19 vaccination site in their area, possibly on the campus of Genesee Community College in Batavia – for the community members, as has been the case elsewhere. It is not dissimilar to the state’s decision to limit registrants at Buffalo’s Delavan-Grider Community Center to local residents, at least initially.
Many of these problems may pass as vaccines become more plentiful over the coming weeks. President Biden has said that by mid-May, the country will have enough vaccines to inoculate every adult in the country. That’s encouraging.
But health officials should continue to monitor the rollout in rural areas to be sure that every New Yorker who wants a vaccine is able to schedule one without difficulty.
