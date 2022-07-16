The Editorial Board: New York is right to look at all the energy options, including offshore wind

Climate change is here.

The effects are already apparent in the form of melting glaciers, diminishing snow cover, shrinking sea ice, rising sea levels, ocean acidification and other drastic changes to the planet’s ecosystem.

And the planet is reacting, in the form of heat waves, wildfires, flooding and extreme weather events; these, in turn, cause widespread property damage, illness and – very often – loss of life.

There’s a way to mitigate this gathering avalanche before it transforms life as we know it into a series of billion-dollar disasters. It’s simple, if not easy: Greenhouse gas emissions must be drastically reduced and ultimately eliminated in order to stop the global temperature from increasing – ideally – by more than one and a half degrees. This severe reduction must happen by 2050.

It’s hard to believe that this information, which has been widely reported and is buttressed by thousands of scientific studies, could be news to anyone. Yet, continued knee-jerk opposition to emission-free energy technologies and a corresponding stubborn – and self-destructive – embrace of fossil fuels seems to indicate that America must be a land mostly inhabited by ostriches.

Thankfully, New York State has taken in the facts of climate change, enacted a Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and made a commitment to generate 60 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030 and all its electricity from emission-free sources by 2050, among other goals. How we reach those goals is legitimately up for debate; that we need to reach them is not.

One of the ways to get there is to increase the use of green energy technologies like wind and solar power. Wind turbines have been increasingly evident throughout Western New York for the past two decades; they can be seen along rural byways and by the shores of Lake Erie. There will need to be many more wind farms, however, before wind energy can power the millions of homes it needs to power by 2030.

To that end, a Lake Erie offshore wind farm project is currently under study; both land-based and offshore wind are components in the state’s proposed zero emissions grid.

Energy has to come from somewhere and we know – or should know by now – that we need to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels. A well conceived, emission-free energy sector in New York will ultimately be less costly than what we have now, when increased efficiency and health benefits are taken into account.

A recent public meeting in Hamburg, organized by Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Erie County, was dominated by the type of naysaying to be expected, given the name of the organization. But the hysteria is likely premature and certainly exaggerated.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is still determining whether Lake Erie offshore wind power is feasible – there are no plans to place turbines in the lake at this time. And some of the statements made at the meeting are simply untrue. Contrary to assertions made at the meeting, for example, wind turbines have been placed in freshwater lakes elsewhere in the world: An 89-turbine farm now sits in Netherlands’ Lake IJssel.

We take no position on a specific wind farm in the lake and await the results of the NYSERDA study to learn more. But we do accept that everything needs to be on the table for New York state’s ambitious emissions reduction plan.

The efforts of any one municipality, region, state or country cannot by themselves get the world to its greenhouse gas reduction goal. Many critics of New York’s plan use this as justification for a wholesale rejection of the Climate Act, citing that other states and countries will not join in the effort.

Such attitudes ignore the facts of climate change. They also ignore the history of American ingenuity and ability to adapt to change. Kicking and screaming will always be part of that process.

But kicking and screaming won’t solve a global problem that’s long overdue for decisive action.

• • •

