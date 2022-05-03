The Editorial Board: New York has more work to do on lieutenant governor elections

State legislators got their act together long enough on Monday to pass a common-sense law that allows an indicted candidate to be removed from the state election ballot. It was a sensible move that will benefit all candidates and all voters. But more needs to be done.

Legislators passed the law because, without it, former lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin would have remained a candidate, even though he has been indicted on corruption charges – which he denies – and even though he didn’t plan to serve. To have allowed that to stand would have counted as an insult to voters and to common sense. With the law’s passage, Benjamin said he would take the necessary steps to remove himself from the ballot.

It was a wise move, but it’s too bad the Legislature didn’t also act to fix a problem that could bedevil any governor of any party: While governors and lieutenant governors run as a ticket in the general election, they run independent primary election campaigns. The potential consequences are obvious.

For example, while former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ran with Kathy Hochul as his lieutenant governor in 2018, there was no guarantee that someone else wouldn’t have won in the primary. Indeed, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams made it a real contest.

It’s more than a theoretical problem. In 1982, Mario Cuomo’s chosen running mate, H. Carl McCall, lost the lieutenant governor nomination to Alfred DelBello, who was ultimately elected with the elder Cuomo. They didn’t get along and, in 1985, DelBello resigned.

Instead, New York should pattern its gubernatorial election on the federal model, in which each party’s nominee selects a running mate. Voters then can judge the ticket as a whole and, whoever wins governor’s race has a second-in-command in whom he or she can have confidence.

The change requires only a piece of legislation and a governor’s signature. Albany should get on that.

As to the law on removing a candidate from the ballot, the demagoguery has already begun. Republicans complain that it’s just meant to benefit Hochul, now the governor and seeking to win a full term. In truth, that was surely a motivation. Benjamin had become a problem.

But the reverse is also true and even worse: Republicans wanted to leave Benjamin on the ballot in order to hurt Hochul and didn’t care that it would also have worked an injustice on the state’s voters.

This was the more honest approach.

