The Editorial Board: New York doesn’t need a marijuana bill that lets impaired drivers off easy

Procedures for dealing with motorists who are driving while impaired should have been figured out long before a bill to legalize adult-use marijuana nears the finish line in New York State.
Penalties for impaired drivers reportedly represent the final snag to be worked out before the Legislature votes on a bill that has been championed by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo. Public safety demands that the issue be more than a speed bump.
Erie County District Attorney John J, Flynn voiced concerns Thursday that the proposed bill would lower the penalty for driving while impaired by marijuana, dropping it from a misdemeanor charge to a violation.
We have supported decriminalization and, with some hesitation, full legalization of adult-use cannabis. But it makes little sense to lessen the penalties for driving while impaired, no matter the substance involved.
States that legalized marijuana several years ago have seen increases in traffic fatalities. Motorists under the influence of alcohol are involved in more accidents, as proponents of pot legalization point out. Individuals need to take personal responsibility for not getting behind the wheel while intoxicated with drink or drugs, but that does not lessen the need to have meaningful penalties to discourage driving while impaired. A traffic ticket hardly seems like a major deterrent.
New Jersey decriminalized adult-use marijuana and is working on a structure for the sale of regulated cannabis. Penalties in that state for driving while impaired by pot are the same as for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Police in New Jersey may not use the smell of marijuana as a reason to search someone or charge them with a DUI. That’s a necessary correction to a very subjective practice that gives police too much latitude in deciding when to search a car or its occupants.
As Peoples-Stokes said last week, there are no Breathalyzers that detect marijuana, but there are other methods. When police in New Jersey suspect someone of driving under the influence, officers perform a field sobriety test. They may also order blood tests and they can call on “drug recognition experts,” or DREs, police who are specially trained to recognize marijuana impairment.
We have DREs in New York, but not enough. State Sen. George Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican, has proposed that the state spend $600 million to train more officers as drug recognition experts.
Borrello, who opposes pot legalization, told the Olean Times Herald that there are 350 DREs statewide now, among 55,000 police officers. Borrello says spending money to train more officers is part of “the responsibility of those pushing for this legislation to mitigate the dangers it will create on our roadways.”
His proposal merits serious consideration, even if it won’t make it into this year’s budget.
Democratic legislators have been trying for several years to pass a marijuana bill. They have had plenty of time to study the issues involved and learn from the examples of other states such as Colorado, which legalized pot in December 2012. Most marijuana DUIs in that state are misdemeanors.
There is no reason to rush the legalization bill now. Regulated cannabis sales will bring in big money to New York, but it can’t come at the expense of public safety.
• • •
