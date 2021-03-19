The Editorial Board: New York doesn’t need a marijuana bill that lets impaired drivers off easy

New Jersey decriminalized adult-use marijuana and is working on a structure for the sale of regulated cannabis. Penalties in that state for driving while impaired by pot are the same as for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Police in New Jersey may not use the smell of marijuana as a reason to search someone or charge them with a DUI. That’s a necessary correction to a very subjective practice that gives police too much latitude in deciding when to search a car or its occupants.

As Peoples-Stokes said last week, there are no Breathalyzers that detect marijuana, but there are other methods. When police in New Jersey suspect someone of driving under the influence, officers perform a field sobriety test. They may also order blood tests and they can call on “drug recognition experts,” or DREs, police who are specially trained to recognize marijuana impairment.

We have DREs in New York, but not enough. State Sen. George Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican, has proposed that the state spend $600 million to train more officers as drug recognition experts.