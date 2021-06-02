The Editorial Board: New York can bid good riddance to Green, Independence parties – and all the other minor parties, too

It’s a notable development that neither the Green nor the Independence parties will appear on New York 2021 election ballots, having failed to gain enough votes last year to sustain them. Now, if only the Working Families and Conservative parties would join them in the state’s political dust bin, there to join the Right to Life, Liberal, Tax Cut Now, Women’s Equality, Stop Common Core and Rent Is Too Damn High parties.

Whatever useful purpose these boutique parties may serve pales in comparison to the unwanted splintering they inflict on our politics. The two-party system has, for the most part, worked well in this country, helping to keep it from drifting too far left or right. For the past 167 years, that system has featured the Republican and Democratic parties and, while each has changed positions over the years, they have helped to create a remarkable period of stability – since 1865, anyway.

The brilliance of a functioning two-party system is that it co-opts ideas from the further reaches of the left and right, making them palatable to enough voters that they isolate the extremists and keep the country on a mainly centrist path. It’s how the rest of American government is designed, with a bifurcated legislature and an executive all needing to agree on new laws.