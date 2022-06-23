The Editorial Board: New voting rights law will help keep New York's elections honest

With luck and public vigilance, maybe the state’s new voting rights law will never have to be tested in court. It’s good to have it anyway.

On Monday – Juneteenth – Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn. The symbolism was lost on no one aware of the country’s racial history: The late John Lewis was a hero of the Civil Rights Movement, and later, a congressman. Evers, also a civil rights activist, fought for voting rights and, for his efforts, was murdered by a white supremacist. Both Lewis and Evers were Black.

The law was approved at a fraught time in the ongoing American experiment, testing whether a diverse nation of immigrants can respect the rights and freedoms of people who don’t look like them. In the past two years, a push to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election targeted votes cast in areas with a high percentage of minorities. When that failed, several Republican-led states changed their voting laws in ways that seem designed to depress the votes of Democrats and even to make it easier to overrule the results of elections.

New York went in the other direction, affirming a law that protects the legitimate rights of all voters, regardless of race, political leanings and other factors. Among other provisions, the new law:

• Prohibits any voting qualification or prerequisite to voting.

• Bars methods of election that impair a person’s ability to vote for candidates of their choosing.

• Requires jurisdictions with civil or voting rights violations to “preclear” changes to election-related laws and policies. That includes moving polling places or changing the number of them, a standard move in states that want to depress the number of voters.

The measure also provides assistance for voters whose first language is not English.

It is tempting to view this law as necessary for other states, not New York. But the temptation to play fast and loose with elections is broadly based, as gerrymandered district lines show in virtually every state, including this one. The impulse to control can be strong, but, with this law, New York is declaring principles that every democracy should hold dear.

Not all of them do, and it has become worse since 2013, when the U.S. Supreme Court axed part of the Voting Rights Act. With that, jurisdictions with histories of racially discriminatory election practices no longer need to pre-clear election changes with the Department of Justice.

Citing the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, The Washington Post reported that in the 13 states previously covered by the pre-clearance provision, 1,688 polling locations were closed between 2012 and 2018. Texas accounted for nearly half of them. That makes voting harder, especially for minorities. That, of course, is the goal.

In fact, New York has been guilty of voting rights violations in the past. Both Hochul and Assemblywoman Latrice Walker, D-Brooklyn, noted New York’s history of disenfranchising voters and communities of color through artifices such as literacy tests and property ownership requirements.

“But today is a new day,” Walker said. “We now have legal tools to fight against discriminatory voting practices.”

That happens less today in New York and, with this law, it is less likely to happen again.

• • •

