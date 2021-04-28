The Editorial Board: New visitors center will help underperforming Niagara Falls meet its potential

Demolishing and replacing the 36-year-old visitor center at Niagara Falls State Park not only rids the park of an outdated, inadequate and “underwhelming” structure, it offers the opportunity to reposition the new building so that it showcases the natural surroundings and outdoor activities.
It also continues the larger work of making this world famous attraction the destination that it should be.
The planned demolition and replacement of the visitor center should enhance Niagara Falls State Park’s assets as it adds to the state’s $150 million investment in the park in the past decade. Groundbreaking for the $46 million project is scheduled for October with a targeted completion by Memorial Day 2023. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation will contribute $8 million toward the project.
Much has changed for the better. Visitors were once entering the park through a wall, of sorts: of unused space and trees. Taking down the trees wasn’t easy. No one wants to tamper with nature, but a Great Lakes garden – between the bus entrance and visitor’s entrance – went unrecognized by visitors because of the division between the City of Niagara Falls and the park.
Now that the trees are down, the park entrance’s beauty stands out with flowering trees that will grow over time. The entrance is open and accessible to visitors coming from the downtown corridor.
Razing and replacing the visitor center is another important step. The current building cannot handle the number of visitors the state park welcomes – about 9 million a year before the pandemic – as John H. Percy Jr. observed. Percy is the president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, Niagara County’s official tourism promotion agency.
The placement of the existing building blocks almost any view of the water or falls as visitors walk through the main entrance into the park. While the new, 28,000-square-foot building will be about one-third larger than the existing structure, it will be reoriented to open up a walkway or thoroughfare from the entrance to Prospect Point, or to the observation tower. That will provide a visual of the falls which is, after all the main attraction.
As Percy said, the new building should be aesthetically pleasing to the topography and landscape of the state park but not be a deterrent, visually or in capacity.
The new building should enhance the natural, outdoor jewels Niagara Falls that sets this side of the river apart from the Canadian side. That’s always valuable, but especially so during this pandemic, when visitors – and residents – are looking for more socially distanced experiences in open spaces.
For example, the Empire Trail system connects Niagara Falls to New York City, while a local network of trails leads into the Niagara Gorge and along its rim, a new walkable greenspace made possible by removing a section of the Niagara Scenic Parkway. Other attractions include the Cave of the Winds, the Underground Railroad Heritage Center, the visitor center at the Niagara Power Project and, on Lake Ontario, Old Fort Niagara.
More needs to be made available within the city, but Niagara Falls has assets that simply need to be enhanced, rehabilitated and showcased. The planned visitor center project is part and parcel of that overall effort to improve the experience in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and tempt visitors to stay for a while.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.