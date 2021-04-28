The Editorial Board: New visitors center will help underperforming Niagara Falls meet its potential

Razing and replacing the visitor center is another important step. The current building cannot handle the number of visitors the state park welcomes – about 9 million a year before the pandemic – as John H. Percy Jr. observed. Percy is the president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, Niagara County’s official tourism promotion agency.

The placement of the existing building blocks almost any view of the water or falls as visitors walk through the main entrance into the park. While the new, 28,000-square-foot building will be about one-third larger than the existing structure, it will be reoriented to open up a walkway or thoroughfare from the entrance to Prospect Point, or to the observation tower. That will provide a visual of the falls which is, after all the main attraction.

As Percy said, the new building should be aesthetically pleasing to the topography and landscape of the state park but not be a deterrent, visually or in capacity.

The new building should enhance the natural, outdoor jewels Niagara Falls that sets this side of the river apart from the Canadian side. That’s always valuable, but especially so during this pandemic, when visitors – and residents – are looking for more socially distanced experiences in open spaces.