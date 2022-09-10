The Editorial Board: New teacher residency program at UB innovates with creativity and substance

Any program that can bring more young people into teaching careers is exciting news. But then the caveats begin. What about retention? What about diversity? How comprehensive is the training? Will their fresh enthusiasm survive the stress levels and potential for burnout that have caused many to leave the profession?

There are no guarantees in these days of “great resignations” and “quiet quitting,” but the University at Buffalo’s Teacher Residency Program, established in 2019, is seeing early success.

The program allows anyone with a qualifying bachelor’s degree to receive intensive training, including a full school year of mentorship and co-teaching with a veteran teacher in a Buffalo public school classroom. Rigorous coursework is also part of it.

This strategy differs significantly from traditional teacher certification programs, which rely on 15 weeks of student teaching, usually split between seven to eight weeks each in two different schools.

Modeled after the medical student experience, the residency program allows a full year of observation, experimentation and relationship-building in the same classroom. After that, residents must teach three years in Buffalo’s public school system, a condition of the program.

It’s interesting that students who originally planned for very different careers have instead opted for a teaching residency, including those quoted in News reporter Janet Gramza’s Sept. 5 story. One graduate of the program, Gary Crump, changed his career from law to education and now teaches social studies at Olmsted High School. Crump, who moved here from New York City, plans to stay in Buffalo, where he’s “making change and bringing joy to the classroom.”

The program prides itself on its diverse makeup, which includes – in 2022-23 – 32% white, 47% Black/African American, 11% Hispanic/Latin and 11% Asian or multiracial residents. These aspiring teachers have backgrounds that reflect the residency program’s commitment to educational equity, diversity in the teaching force and preparing teachers to work with historically underserved student populations.

The deeper classroom experience and better mentoring afforded by this program is already reaping rewards in its early stages. It has placed 70 new teachers in city school classrooms and UB will make yearlong residencies a requirement throughout its teacher education program. While the pilot program comes with $18,000 stipends, it’s not a sure thing these will be universally offered; funding is being sought.

Some of the residents feel this program has built a community in which the newly certified teachers can rely on each other to discuss curriculum ideas and ways to better involve their students.

An early graduate of the program, Sydney Favors, gives an example of how she and her fellow social studies teachers from the program address issues in the classroom: “We’re teaching history and the Tops massacre, George Floyd, Asian hate, Covid and the Jan. 6 insurrection all happened while we were teaching in Buffalo public schools. We have to have those discussions.”

The pandemic exposed many of the ongoing gaps and needs in K-12 education. It worsened mental health issues and heightened stress levels for everyone: teachers, students, parents and administrators. Divisive societal issues, always simmering under the surface, became more starkly evident.

Teachers must somehow struggle through all this to connect with their students and help ready them for life’s challenges. Doesn’t it make sense that longer and deeper preparation for this task is needed?

It will surely be difficult for other area teacher education programs to consider anything other than the traditional student teaching stints that are embedded in their curricula. But they should give some consideration to a program that easily doubles the classroom time included in traditional student teaching. Another Buffalo college, Canisius, is already on board.

Canisius has had a teacher residency program in place for five years. It also includes one full year of supervised teaching in a multicultural high-needs school setting. and is adding Buffalo Public School classrooms – in addition to its charter school partners – starting this year.

Other teacher education departments throughout Western New York should keep an eye on these programs.

This is a concept that makes sense and should spread further.

