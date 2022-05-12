The Editorial Board: New study clearly shows that ECC must act quickly to deal with its weaknesses

If the evidence wasn’t already persuasive, a new report makes it abundantly clear: SUNY Erie Community College in on a ruinous path. Changes are inevitable, including at the South Campus. Fortunately for the Orchard Park location – and the rest of the system – it has creative new leadership to manage the transformation and fashion a sturdier and sustainable model.

The latest evidence of ECC’s poor condition comes in a draft report by education consultant RPK Group. Its conclusions echo and underscore many observations that county residents have already heard. Among them, it says, the college needs to:

• Operate as a single institution, not three separate colleges – in Amherst, Buffalo and Orchard Park – each with its own administrations and staffs. It’s a startlingly wasteful and inefficient structure.

• Cut poorly attended programs, defined as those with fewer than 30 students enrolled on a three-year average, with declining or single-digit growth and with degree production below 10 per year. Some classes have only a handful students, not surprising, given that the college’s enrollment has cratered over the past 11 years, plunging to 7,737 students today from 14,000 in 2011. And with the student population in free fall, so are revenues.

The college already announced a plan to close those programs, while first allowing current students to complete their studies.

• Move all program “homes” to either the City Campus or North Campus while reducing or reallocating South Campus staff. At the same time, the report says, the college should establish partnerships with industry and community resources “to continue a presence in the Southtowns.” That work is already underway.

With funding from area foundations, ECC hired RPK Group last year to study its operations. The firm specializes in sustainable business practices for higher education. It found that of more than 50 colleges it has studied, SUNY ECC has the greatest number of redundancies in faculty and administration. That’s a recipe for failure.

All community colleges are under pressure but, even then, the threat to ECC is high. While community colleges generally saw a recent year-to-year enrollment drop of 9.5%, enrollment at ECC declined by 29% over a recent four-year period. Were it not for federal pandemic relief funds and county aid, the college would have been precariously close to falling off a fiscal cliff last summer, said then-interim President William Reuter.

Fortunately, ECC’s new president, David Balkin, is already implementing creative solutions to the college’s problems. Having turned around another struggling institution, the underperforming South Bend-Elkhart Campus of Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, Balkin is well-equipped to address ECC’s weaknesses.

For example, Balkin wants to do more to pair the college’s programs with the community’s employment needs. Already, the college has conferred associate degrees in automotive technology as part of a partnership with two of the region’s’ biggest car dealers, West Herr Automotive Group and Northtown Automotive Cos., which need trained professionals.

Balkin also plans to work closely with high schools to create a pipeline of students seeking certificate programs and two-year degrees; and pursue collaborations with local four-year colleges to identify and help students who have “stopped out.”

In a lower-tech response to ECC’s troubles, the county has offered retirement incentives, hoping to reduce costs enough that layoffs will be unnecessary. But they loom as a possibility.

If this report does anything, it should foreclose on any lingering thoughts that ECC isn’t in the midst of a crisis. It is. Fixing it will hurt, but ignoring it will hurt more.

• • •

