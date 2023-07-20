It is, perhaps, too early to worry too much about the effectiveness of the state’s new ethics agency. But it’s wise to keep a wary eye, both on the organization and on the governor who promised New Yorkers a new era of ethical government.

The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying and Government last year succeeded the failed, ineffective Joint Commission on Public Ethics, aka JCOPE. But the new agency has done little since its inception last July. Some of that is because of insufficient staffing, its leaders say, some of it likely because of the complexity of breathing life into a significant new bureaucracy. In that light, and despite some other misgivings, it’s not unreasonable to withhold judgment on its effectiveness after just one year.

Nevertheless, the agency needs to start demonstrating its worth over the coming months, so that by the end of its second year of existence, it can show New Yorkers that it is meeting the standard Gov. Kathy Hochul announced as she took office nearly two years ago: “a new era of transparency.” That means nothing without an effective agency to monitor the conduct of public officials and armed with the authority to enforce the rules.

Since its creation last year, the new agency has launched only three new investigations and brought zero enforcement actions. That for an organization with the assignment of monitoring more than 300,000 state public officials and thousands of lobbyists. Even if the weakness of that performance is understandable after just one year, it’s still weak.

By comparison, JCOPE launched 13 full investigations in 2020 and sent 22 notices to targets. In 2021, it began eight full investigations and sent 15 letters, state records show. Still, JCOPE was dominated by the very people it was meant to oversee. It was a losing proposition.

JCOPE reached a nadir when it approved a book deal signed by Hochul’s predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, then tried to rescind that authority after concluding that Cuomo had, contrary to his pledge, used state employees to help produce it. It then tried to force him to forfeit the $5.1 million it had previously authorized without giving him a chance to defend himself.

The new commission’s slow start traces to significant staff turnover during the transition from JCOPE, according to commission spokeswoman Emily DeSantis. It’s certainly plausible, especially given that employers around the country have had trouble filling positions in the past few years.

The open question is whether the new agency will be any more effective than its predecessor. Much of JCOPE’s inadequacy was driven by its structure, and many feel the new agency has some of the same problems: State legislators have been unwilling to approve the creation of any truly independent body overseeing their activities.

In addition, the new commission is being overseen by a holdover from JCOPE. Sanford Berland was appointed to a four-year term without any effort to find a more committed director. As JCOPE’s leader, he often advocated moving public discussions into closed-door executive sessions, even when that wasn’t required. That’s the opposite of transparent. New leadership would have been beneficial, if only as a signal to New Yorkers who want open and ethical government.

Still, this is where we are. It’s worth giving the agency another 12 months to demonstrate its power and willingness to enforce the rules of ethics. If it can’t manage that by then, it will be fair to wonder if it ever can.

In the meantime, Hochul needs to focus on other areas of transparency. In particular, New Yorkers would greatly benefit from stronger laws on open meetings and freedom of information. Some states have gone so far as to criminalize open meeting violations. Why not this one?