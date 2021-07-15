The Editorial Board: New push and pull in the job market is capitalism at work

Post-pandemic hiring has encountered a bevy of obstacles: worries about Covid-19 and the Delta variant; child care needs; and, yes, the desire for higher wages.

News business reporter Matt Glynn recently interviewed both employees and employers to explain the mismatch. For several decades, employers have had the upper hand. That is shifting, at least a bit and at least for the moment. That means employers, especially, must adjust.

The common argument about employee reluctance to return to the workforce has been based on the $300 a week in supplemental unemployment benefits, set to expire Sept. 6. Early in the pandemic, the federal supplemental benefits came to $600 a week. The extra money kept millions of families afloat, which in turn kept the U.S. economy afloat.

It also allowed millions to stay at home at the height of a global pandemic on a scale not seen in a century. They kept themselves and family members safe.

Flash forward several months and workers – many of them in low-income, “essential jobs” – want more from employers. It isn’t a labor action. It isn’t political and no one is conspiring. It’s simply capitalism at work.