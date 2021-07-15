The Editorial Board: New push and pull in the job market is capitalism at work

Post-pandemic hiring has encountered a bevy of obstacles: worries about Covid-19 and the Delta variant; child care needs; and, yes, the desire for higher wages.
News business reporter Matt Glynn recently interviewed both employees and employers to explain the mismatch. For several decades, employers have had the upper hand. That is shifting, at least a bit and at least for the moment. That means employers, especially, must adjust.
The common argument about employee reluctance to return to the workforce has been based on the $300 a week in supplemental unemployment benefits, set to expire Sept. 6. Early in the pandemic, the federal supplemental benefits came to $600 a week. The extra money kept millions of families afloat, which in turn kept the U.S. economy afloat.
It also allowed millions to stay at home at the height of a global pandemic on a scale not seen in a century. They kept themselves and family members safe.
Flash forward several months and workers – many of them in low-income, “essential jobs” – want more from employers. It isn’t a labor action. It isn’t political and no one is conspiring. It’s simply capitalism at work.
Heather Kolke of Lewiston wants to return to the workforce but also wants a position, perhaps in health care, that pays at least $18 an hour. Savannah Davis of Lockport makes $15.50 an hour working at a KFC, but she also wants a “big-girl check.” Davis also has to consider a child care. And Ben Regester of Akron, just off Covid-19 orders with the New York Army National Guard, has a job with the post office but is looking for a change – one that comes with a $17-per-hour range.
Companies are scrambling to respond. Nuttal Gear, a division of Altra Industrial Motion, is offering $1,000 retention bonuses at its Wheatfield manufacturing plant to new hires who stay for at least six months, and $1,000 referral bonuses to current employees.
The expectation may be that post-pandemic, economies will return to “normal.” Many employees are saying that isn’t good enough. That is capitalism at its best. Company by company, job by job, employee by employee, the market will adjust. It may involve better ways to meet child care needs. It may involve better pay. It may involve more flexibility.
And it may take time to sort out. But the beauty of free markets – and part of the enduring genius of American greatness – is capitalism’s infinite ability to adjust.
