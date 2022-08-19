The Editorial Board: New projects will help make the city a better place for residents and visitors

Transformational changes are already underway or in the planning phases in parts of Erie County, promising to enhance residents’ quality of life while caring for and restoring critical ecosystems. Then the governor announced she is “accelerating the pace” in distributing the remainder of the $279 million New York State obtained in a 2005 settlement with the state Power Authority.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has decided to obtain the remaining $54 million now rather than waiting seven years: “I don’t know when 2029 is going to get here, and I don’t want to wait until then …” The governor’s impatience, as she called it, should be a boon to projects that “had been in the hopper,” as Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. observed.

The boost adds to the fuel some projects have already received. Coupled with the $225 million in state, city and philanthropic funding announced earlier for East Buffalo – weeks before the mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue – Hochul is making a priority of her hometown.

Hochul, of course, is running for election to the office she inherited when her predecessor, Andrew M. Cuomo, stepped down in August 2021. The timing of the announcement may help her along with the city. OK by us, as long as the money is spent on projects that serve the city’s long-term interests, economic or social. They do.

Outer Harbor

Projects planned for the Outer Harbor include a splash pad, a seasonal restaurant at Wilkeson Pointe and a new entrance to the Bell Slip at the Fuhrmann Boulevard roundabout. A three-story brick visitor center by the Commercial Bridge – near the Shark Girl sculpture – is also planned.

Previously disclosed plans by the state Department of Transportation will make roadway and safety improvements to Tifft and Louisiana streets, as well as road and traffic signal improvements on Milestrip Road.

Street improvements

Rep. Brian Higgins, meanwhile, is a champion of improvements that emphasize a new bridge, streetscaping, traffic-calming measures and bike lanes – all once viewed as alternatives to the Skyway, but valuable on their own merits. Higgins is responsible for delivering the 2005 relicensing settlement agreement with NYPA. Without it, Canalside would not exist. Instead, the city might still be saddled with waterfront wasteland that preceded it.

DL&W Terminal and Riverwalk

Hochul’s announcement also breathes new life into plans to reactivate the former Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Terminal. She has a smart plan to encourage passenger freight ships to dock by the DL&W, bringing more tourist dollars to Buffalo.

Then there is the feasibility study also planned for the Buffalo Riverwalk, a project assisted by the City of Buffalo and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. The Riverwalk concept constitutes a system of elevated walkways, fishing piers and dock-level promenades developed by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper along the Buffalo River and Kelly Island.

All this comes on top of several earlier announcements:

• ECHDC plans to enhance the pedestrian trails, bicycle paths and adjacent land at the Bell Slip.

• A project at Woodlawn Beach State Park includes new trees, shrubs and plants, in addition to improving water quality in Lake Erie.

• The Riverwalk Parkway multi-use trail project will connect Two Mile Creek Trail with others along River Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

It is a snapshot of what is in store for the health and well-being of Erie County and the larger Western New York region and represents new steps toward healing our environment and enhancing the quality of life for both residents and visitors. Keep it coming.

• • •

