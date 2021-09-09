The Editorial Board: New money for the Great Lakes will help boost the region’s environment, economy

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been an advocate for the Great Lakes, guiding both the infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill through the chamber. Another $375 million is also expected in the annual GLRI appropriation of $375 million, which is due Oct. 1.

Advocates for the lakes and clean water are excited, and for good reason. Such transformative legislation would address long-standing environmental issues. For example, work remains to be done on the Buffalo River, which is expected to be delisted as a “federal area of concern.” The Niagara River was listed in 1987 as a toxic area of concern and remains on the list.

Also critical is that the infrastructure bill provides $55 billion for clean water improvements, including $15 billion for lead service line replacement. That is especially important in places like Buffalo, where many households rely on water delivered through approximately 100 miles of dangerous lead pipes.