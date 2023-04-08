A fragmented and shockingly inadequate system for addressing mental illness is finally getting some of the resources it needs.

Such attention is long overdue. It will be crucial to make sure that vigorous outreach is widely implemented, so that those with the greatest need of help – and often the least idea of how to find it – can connect to these new support systems.

If visits to hospital emergency rooms aren’t the best strategy for maintaining physical health, well-intended attempts to deal with mental health issues at hospital psychiatric emergency departments can be even less effective.

First, such venues are few and far between in the Western New York area. The primary destination for mental health emergencies, Erie County Medical Center’s Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP), has been increasingly overwhelmed. It is a place where patients can wait days to see anyone. It is also a stark, uncomfortable venue that has gotten responses from patients such as “It made me feel 10 times worse,” and “It’s kind of like going to jail.”

CPEP is a place of last resort that can prevent violence and self-harm. It is needed.

New help for those in crisis

But alternatives to CPEP are also needed, and, finally, new facilities are on the way. As reported in February, an intensive crisis stabilization center that, like CPEP, will be open 24/7 for anyone needing evaluation, care and treatment, will open at BestSelf Behavioral Health’s Niagara Street facility, hopefully by year’s end.

Other help is coming even sooner. The Kirsten Vincent Respite & Recovery Center, a collaboration between Recovery Options, Western New York Independent Living and Spectrum Health & Human Services, is opening at 111 Maple St. in the Fruit Belt on April 17. The hope is that this community-based crisis response with a multifaceted range of services could help keep people out of CPEP, as well as serve as a “discharge refuge” for those leaving hospital-based care.

The facility offers two levels of crisis help, including short-term (24-hour, four-bed) and long-term (28 days, eight-bed) respite centers, staffed by 24-hour peer support, nurses and psychiatric services. Spectrum is on hand to offer counseling, and Western New York Independent Living will have an onsite Renewal Center, a living room model for walk-in support, peer-counseling and referrals.

If it sounds as though there may be some overlap between these levels of service, that’s a good thing.

Capacity and creativity are both needed

As Melinda DuBois, executive director of Mental Health Advocates of WNY, has stated, “What we’re learning today is that traditional methods of mental health delivery may not be the best option for a lot of folks.”

The Respite & Recovery Center is not traditional. It has the flexibility necessary to meet people where they are and get them the type of service they need most.

Still, it has limits. There are 40 to 50 staff members total, eight to 12 of whom could be on site on any given shift. There are only 12 inpatent beds, and those in need of help must be at least 18 years old.

When it opens, the BestSelf intensive crisis stabilization center will add substantially more capacity. Like Respite & Recovery, it will have specific spaces for different levels of care and different ages, with minors separated from adults. It expects to be able to serve as many as 4,000 patients a year. Mental health advocates throughout the region have stated they wish it was open right now.

They could also say – with justification – that Buffalo could use a place like Respite & Recovery in every neighborhood.

The demand for mental health services has skyrocketed throughout the country. Advocates in Buffalo cite the special stresses of the last year – the May 14 massacre, debilitating blizzards and tragic loss of human life due to several fires – as adding even more trauma than usual.

But even without those factors, the rise in need in Buffalo echoes a crisis that is being felt everywhere. According to a recent CNN poll, more than 1 in 5 adults describe their own mental health as only “fair” or “poor,” and about half say they have had a severe mental health crisis in their family, including self-harming behaviors.

This is just the beginning of Western New York’s journey toward providing adequate help for those in crisis.

The new providers are welcome, but they cannot assume people in distress will be able to find them. There must be outreach at the grassroots level – schools, churches, homeless shelters – wherever people experiencing mental trauma may most easily discover that help is at hand.

Some quickly accessible mental health resources:

• Crisis services, 716-834-3131, crisisservices.org: Crisis Services is a proven resource for its 24/7 hotline and more. This help is always free of charge.

• Mental Health Advocates of WNY, 716-886-1242, mhawny.org: Non-clinical services that promote mental well-being and provide assistance with navigating the mental health delivery system.

• Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: dial/text 998

