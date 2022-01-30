The Editorial Board: New life for two Buffalo charter schools, but is the district setting them up to fail?

The targets are rigorous, Nathaniel J. Kuzma, the district’s general counsel, acknowledged. “If they don’t meet them, they are closed,” he said before drifting into fantasy: “Our objective all along really was to hold these schools accountable in the same way public schools are held accountable.”

Really? Traditional public schools are rarely closed, while one of the benefits of charters is that underperforming ones can be shut. That’s what differentiates them. What is more, Buffalo school leaders have made no effort to hide their disdain for charter schools, which they see as pilfering money from traditional public schools. They don’t acknowledge that the money belongs to the students – it follows them, not the buildings.

So the district’s efforts to close these schools is hardly surprising. Nor is it coincidental that they were the only charters in the state that were denied renewals last year and summarily ordered to close. Also persuasive/damning is that every member of the School Board was endorsed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation, which also treats charter schools as somehow illegitimate.