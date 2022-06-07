The Editorial Board: New investments on the East Side are targeted, inclusive and thoughtful

Funding can’t stand alone. In recent years, Buffalo has been on the receiving end of unprecedented infusions of cash from Albany, federal entities and private philanthropy.

First there was the Buffalo Billion; now there is more than $200 million for East Side projects, most of it from New York State through Empire State Development, with contributions from the Ralph Wilson Foundation and the City of Buffalo.

As strange as it may sound, money doesn’t always help – not if it is unaccompanied by a plan that emphasizes inclusion and organizational assistance.

Too often, grants are awarded and then the funders wait for the required final report, often with no idea of whether the assistance had significant impact on the organization or its community. Happily, that's not the case here.

For example, the tiny nonprofits that contribute to the African American Heritage Corridor – Nash House, Michigan Street Baptist Church, Colored Musicians Club and the Black History Collective (under the auspices of WUFO) – represent a mighty sector of Western New York history and culture, but as individual organizations they have always lacked the staffing and structure to manage the transformation they need to make the exciting and essential history they represent come alive.

With the help of East Side Avenues, a subgroup of philanthropies and banks, money was targeted for the costs – organizational development and operations – that make it possible for new things to happen.

Now, these organizations won’t have to worry about keeping the lights on as they plan and implement the future of the corridor. They’re getting help with that planning, too, so that multileveled advice from the community and funding partners can assist in prioritizing the roll-outs of six- and seven-figure projects.

No landmark is an island with this strategy. East Side Avenues’ holistic approach takes in the communities around each of the entities receiving funding. With the Central Terminal and the Broadway Market, that includes the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, which means street repairs, housing infill, and support for surrounding commercial enterprises.

The Broadway Market won’t just get a facelift, as badly as that’s needed; it is getting the organizational help that can help it to stay viable, attracting tenants and customers for decades to come.

As for the Northland Corridor – one of the most important and successful projects of the Buffalo Billion – here’s something that’s already working. It will do even better with new funds for expansion, along with continued behind-the-scenes assistance that makes it possible for trainees to come onboard.

It’s the money that pays for things that no one will ever see that stands to make the biggest difference here.

