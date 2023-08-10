It is one of those ideas that makes you want to smack yourself in the head and ask “Why didn’t we think of that before?” Child obesity is a physical and emotional burden for those who suffer from it, a health problem that can hinder life for decades to come.

So why not do for overweight children what we do for athletes and students who need help in math? Give them a coach. That is what is happening here following a project that embedded a coach into area pediatric offices. It made a difference.

The study, led by the University at Buffalo, combined the efforts of pediatricians, nutritionists, exercise physiologists, psychologists and social workers trained to encourage better nutritional choices. Importantly, it focused on families, not just individuals. The result was to triple the success rate of the more traditional, less intensive approach taken by another group.

Specifically, the study found that 27% of children in the family treatment group had a clinically meaningful reduction in BMI – body mass index – compared to just 9% in the traditional pediatric care group. In such settings, the help offered is typically constrained by the limits of an occasional 15-minute office visit. Reduced BMI is linked to better cardiovascular health and other health benefits.

In addition to the consequences of adult obesity – high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, breathing problems and more – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that childhood obesity is also associated with psychological problems, low self-esteem and bullying. Obesity has also led to recruiting problems for the U.S. military, with fewer people able to meet the standards.

“It’s more effective for both parent and child,” said Dr. Leonard Epstein, a researcher who led the study from the University at Buffalo departments of Pediatrics, Community Health and Health Behavior, and Social and Preventive Medicine in the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Epstein, who pioneered the family-based approach to weight loss, was awarded a five-year, $8.8 million grant in 2017 from the National Institutes of Health to start making such weight-loss programs more widely available.

The approach has shown itself to be significantly more effective than the usual one. It is, no doubt, more expensive, but it can save both lives and health care dollars in the years to come. Insurers, governments and families should take note.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.