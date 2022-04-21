The Editorial Board: New gear and a trust in transparency help to make Buffalo streets safer for all

Buffalo residents have seen a lot of welcome changes in their Police Department in recent years, based largely on strong leadership and access to critical new hardware. The evidence of those changes has appeared twice in recent weeks as the department’s new boss made a point of sharing valuable information with the public.

The leadership of Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia has shown up in the speed with which he shared body camera video of two violent police encounters. Last month, it was when police shot a man who lunged at officers with a knife. Police had tried repeatedly but unsuccessfully to calm the man, who was reported to be suffering a mental health crisis.

Last week, it was a suspected rapist who ignored the commands of police who first threatened to use a Taser and then did.

The hardware, of course, is the body cameras and the Tasers. They were a long time coming but are proving to be essential tools.

More recent are the Tasers. If it wasn’t already obvious, their importance was made clear in the two recent confrontations, each with a radically different conclusion. On April 14, a Taser brought Victor Cramer-Williams safely into custody. The officer using it, Gramaglia said, did exactly as he was trained. With it, he and the police with him performed dangerous duty with no serious injuries – to the suspect or to the officers.

Contrast that to last month when officers did not have Tasers. When, in the midst of his crisis, Dominique Thomas lunged at police with the knife, officers had only their guns available. They used them. It is only through good fortune that Thomas wasn’t killed.

Now, Gramaglia said on Tuesday, police finally have a sufficient supply of Tasers. “They’re not individually assigned to the officers. So we have 20 per district. That’s enough to cover the amount of officers that would be working a shift,” he said.

That counts as a significant step. The nonlethal weapons give officers an option to use when appropriate and will make policing safer for everyone – suspects, cops and bystanders.

The other new hardware, body cameras, were a big and often unwelcome change for many police officers around the country. But they, too, will make policing better. Indeed, they already are.

In the two recent Buffalo confrontations, they showed professionals on the job, fulfilling one of the expectations of those who advocated for the cameras.

In other places around Western New York, they have dispelled a suspect’s allegations of police misconduct. And in some cases, they have made clear who shouldn’t be wearing a badge. That’s useful, too, both to the public and to the overwhelming number of good cops whose reputations deserve protection.

For those efforts to bear fruit, though, the public needs to see it happening. That’s the importance of Gramaglia’s willingness to release these videos. Not only does it make the case for police professionalism, but it could help officers to make inroads in neighborhoods where their presence is viewed with suspicion. That benefits everyone in the city.

Gramaglia said he released the body camera video in response to inquiries from local news outlets. “In our continuing efforts to be as transparent as possible, we wanted to release that video,” he said. We hope he applies a broad definition to “as transparent as possible.”

Video from body cameras won’t always be as clearly definitive as it was in these two cases. And it’s fair to observe that making such video publicly available is easier for police brass and the city administration when it shows officers in a positive light. The hard test comes when that isn’t the case.

Regardless, if professionalism and transparency are the goals, Gramaglia is off to a strong start.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.