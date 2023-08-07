The success of the 43North $5 million annual contest and sleeper success of the Buffalo Billion could be considered sealed, for the near future, as the state renewed funding, plus a portion of its operational costs. It was a wise decision.

The Empire State Development board of directors committed $30 million to 43North, enough to see it through three more rounds.

The business competition, entering its ninth year, has that “X factor” that startups aspire to, and investors seek.

Five companies each are awarded $1 million, in addition to the accelerator program year that will begin after the 2025 competition.

The field grows more impressive with each session, and this year’s count, at 951 – 200 more than last year – boasts enviable diversity: 30% Black founders and 25% female founders, coming from 42 countries and 49 states.

The public will have an opportunity to watch the finals Oct. 12 at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Much goes into that exciting “Shark Tank” night.

It starts with support, which the state has provided in large sum, while encouraging partners such as the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. The state provides some, but not all, of the program’s operational costs, thereby sparking the motivation to seek community partnerships. As Colleen Heidinger, president at 43North, said, it proved a difficult task in the beginning, but found “plenty of partners in Buffalo” that have been on board from the beginning.

43North has invested in more than 60 startups that then raised more than $1 billion in capital. The stellar lineup includes tech unicorn ACV Auctions, which became 43North’s first publicly traded portfolio company, and Top Seedz, now in 600 grocery stores across the country, including Wegmans, Whole Foods and Tops Markets.

Winning the competition has rules, and one is to maintain a short-term presence in Western New York.

It has been the unexpected success of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion program. It is good to see it continue.