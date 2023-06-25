It is a grand gesture. In many ways, it will also be a memorial to the mistakes Buffalo – and countless other cities – made when they gave in to America’s midcentury highway fervor.

As the Kensington Avenue/Route 33 capping project – now in its planning stages – progresses, elements of it become clearer, elements that demonstrate the sincerity of an undertaking many have called quixotic.

It will be important to carefully monitor how – or if – decking the sunken portion of the expressway for about a mile between Dodge and Sidney streets creates walkability, connections and, ultimately, investment in a community that was torn apart by this highway.

Time will tell. In some ways, it won’t be an easy wait: When construction starts in late 2024, it will bring the hardships and annoyances that always accompany roadwork.

But there will also be payoffs. The work will extend to adjacent neighborhoods, with a 9-mile radius of 25 streets receiving new paving, sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and more. This might also be the time to look at improving traffic signal synchronization throughout the major arterials of this area – a goal sought by Rep. Brian Higgins, among others, for some years.

The roadwork includes milling, which removes and replaces subsurface paving rather than just covering it up with a new layer. Equally important, new trees are to be planted throughout. On too many of these streets – including Woodlawn, East Utica, Landon and Riley, just to name a few – an entire block might contain no more than three or four trees. That’s in addition to crumbling curbs and stretches of “sidewalk” that look more like intermittent stepping stones.

Sadly, this work can only do so much. It can’t replace the countless vacant lots throughout this area with housing. But at least it will create a context for hope and reinvestment.

While these improvements are badly needed and very welcome, the spotlight remains on the central project of decking the expressway.

There is much that can be done to make this visually compelling as well as filled with the necessary amenities. The expansive greenspace, with a parkway on either side, will be designed with traffic-calming measures, crosswalks, bicycle lanes, sidewalks and benches. It will also connect to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, thus harkening back to Olmsted’s original intent of “parkway-to-park,” a concept that was destroyed by the highway.

Compelling public art would be a great addition here, as well as imaginative plantings. In addition to trees – and, yes, there are many shallow-rooted species that would do fine on a deck – well-designed groups of hardy native perennials would help pollinators and provide more of an escape from the asphalt fumes that have so long dominated this area.

These are the easier benefits to create once the initial problems of how to vent exhaust and clean the air as well as other structural concerns are addressed.

Questions remain about the enduring, generational benefits that – given this project’s $1 billion cost – Buffalonians are justified in expecting. It will take some years before we know if the new connections and investments hoped for here come to fruition.

Renewed vitality in a community that badly needs it is the goal that must be reached.