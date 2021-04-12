The Editorial Board: New East Side investment is among several aimed at reinvigorating city district

The work is slow but it’s essential. Buffalo’s revival will be incomplete – and insufficient – if it fails to include all sections of the city, including its long-suffering East Side. Last week came word of targeted new investments that will help build on other recent efforts to renew that underserved part of Buffalo.

New York State is providing $5 million in grants over five years to stabilize buildings on the East Side. These are structures without a historic designation but which are considered important by, among others, Preservation Buffalo Niagara and East Side Avenues, a group of private and philanthropic organizations.

It’s not the most significant investment in the East Side in terms of dollars, but it’s valuable nonetheless. It preserves not just interesting and important structures, but also the possibility of prosperous reuse. Nine buildings were selected this year.

The Art Moderne structure at 1362 Jefferson Ave., for example, will benefit from a grant of $79,800. With it, owners Lawrence Stitts and Jacqueline Stover-Stitts will be able to replace a collapsed roof and install a new floor. With that, they will be able to move their business – Golden Cup Coffee Co. – into the resurrected building.