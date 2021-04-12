The Editorial Board: New East Side investment is among several aimed at reinvigorating city district

The work is slow but it’s essential. Buffalo’s revival will be incomplete – and insufficient – if it fails to include all sections of the city, including its long-suffering East Side. Last week came word of targeted new investments that will help build on other recent efforts to renew that underserved part of Buffalo.
New York State is providing $5 million in grants over five years to stabilize buildings on the East Side. These are structures without a historic designation but which are considered important by, among others, Preservation Buffalo Niagara and East Side Avenues, a group of private and philanthropic organizations.
It’s not the most significant investment in the East Side in terms of dollars, but it’s valuable nonetheless. It preserves not just interesting and important structures, but also the possibility of prosperous reuse. Nine buildings were selected this year.
The Art Moderne structure at 1362 Jefferson Ave., for example, will benefit from a grant of $79,800. With it, owners Lawrence Stitts and Jacqueline Stover-Stitts will be able to replace a collapsed roof and install a new floor. With that, they will be able to move their business – Golden Cup Coffee Co. – into the resurrected building.
The nine buildings were chosen from among 64 applicants. Others will be chosen over the next four years. The project itself focuses on nine areas along the commercial corridors of Michigan, Jefferson, Fillmore and Bailey avenues, which are also benefiting from other investments including new streetlights, sidewalks, bicycle lanes and strategies to calm traffic.
It’s only part of what is happening on the East Side. With Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion II, the state in 2017 committed $10 million to creative efforts at housing: repairing old housing for sale to new homeowners; helping families at risk of losing their homes due to high maintenance and energy costs; and helping to prevent foreclosures.
Other projects have focused on job training – at the Northland Workforce Training Center – and restoration of the crumbling but once beautiful Broadway Theatre. Efforts to reimagine and reinvigorate the Broadway Market continue.
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is also playing an important role. For Bailey Avenue, it is considering adopting a “bus rapid transit” approach that would speed travel by creating dedicated lanes and synchronized signals, bumped-out curbs for specially designed buses and fewer stops.
Separately, but in complementary fashion, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, is pushing to improve several East Side routes that connect to downtown. That project also includes synchronized signals, meant to lure traffic that would seek new routes into the city if the Skyway is put out of service, as Higgins wants.
The resulting increase in traffic on East Side thoroughfares – including Broadway, Genesee, William and Seneca – would attract other investment and spark new economic activity. That hopeful prospect is among the best arguments for removing or repurposing the Skyway.
But the changes are not just about improving the district’s prosperity. They are also about civic pride. That’s prominent among the benefits of the new grant program.
“There are buildings that are deteriorating that are beautiful architectural structures that will potentially be again,” Stover-Stitts said. “I think it will make a tremendous difference to have some places with history come back, as well as the beautification of the neighborhood.”
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.