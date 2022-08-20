The Editorial Board: New clean energy law will bolster New York's efforts

New York State’s climate change mitigation efforts just got a big boost from Congress. The Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $369 billion in climate- and energy-related incentives, provides an ingredient that New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, enacted in 2019, needs more of: funding.

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act aims to get New York to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This goal is in line with the agreement, reached in Paris in 2015, to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius by mid-century, thus avoiding predicted environmental catastrophes such as record-breaking droughts and floods, widespread species loss, stronger hurricanes and more.

And now, the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history, provides a support structure for the efforts of New York and the other 22 states that have pledged to achieve the Paris goals, although the federal bill’s goals – reducing emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade – are not as ambitious as New York’s.

Very few people, and that includes Republicans – all of whom united in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act – disagree that human-caused global warming is creating environmental and economic havoc worldwide, but that’s where the consensus ends.

Somber agreement that global warming is a big problem is relatively easy to find. The will to actually do something about it is a rarer commodity, but it is becoming refreshingly less so in Washington and in statehouses across America.

Objections to serious mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions have ranged across a wide spectrum, but many are specifically answered by last week’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by Congress. Here are a few of them:

• Objection 1: Moving to clean energy is too expensive for the average homeowner.

New rebates and credits for those who buy electric vehicles, induction cooktops, heat pumps, solar panels and other emission-reducing technologies account for $80 billion of the spending. Wisely, as many media reports have stressed, the bill is almost all carrot with no stick. Keep in mind that consumers would be getting rebates up to $14,000 per household on purchases that could, in turn, save them up to $1,840 per year on utility bills and other expenses. There are also tax credit provisions.

• Objection 2: Electricity generation is not emission-free.

There is plenty of confusion about this aspect of both the New York and federal bill. With the dirtiest source of electricity, coal, already on the way out and with renewable-generated electricity already on the rise, the Inflation Reduction Act is the big push for speeding the transition so that non-polluting energy – solar, wind, nuclear power, geothermal energy, hydropower – could supply up to 81% of the country’s electricity by the end of this decade. New York’s climate law has a 70% goal.

Aging and defunct coal-burning power plants are being transformed into renewable power projects across the country; costs of such projects are already falling and the federal bill offers $30 billion in targeted loans and grants as well as tax credits to help electric utilities accelerate their transition. Doubters who think that renewable power grids are unreliable should look to Germany and, yes, Texas, where grid reliability has increased as the percentage of power from renewables has increased. In New York, the newly built Empire State Line transmission system will help clean energy flow through the grid.

• Objection 3: New York’s efforts are a drop in the bucket globally.

This objection is comprehensively answered by the Inflation Reduction Act’s support of emission reduction throughout the country. Clean-energy entrepreneurs in states that haven’t devoted any resources to achieving net zero emissions can still benefit from the incentives offered in the bill. And they will; even the reddest states will find themselves pulled along by the marketplace, as is already happening in Texas, which leads the nation in wind power.

Climate change disasters bring down local economies. Over the past five years the United States has experienced 89 weather and climate disasters with damage of more than $1 billion each, costing the nation a total of $788 billion and 4,557 lives, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

And, of course, climate change does its worst in disadvantaged communities. Environmental justice provisions in the federal bill allocate $60 billion to cleanups, air pollution mitigation and infrastructure improvements in those neighborhoods. There is even money specifically allocated to getting rid of highways that have divided communities, improving walkability, adding regional greenways, and other efforts that we already see happening in Buffalo.

Bottom line, though? Clean energy was already getting cheaper and easier before either New York’s or Washington’s legislation was under consideration. Like so many things in America, the marketplace is a central driving force in the push to eliminate greenhouse gas. And that’s fine with us.

There’s a hero in this narrative: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York brokered a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), the conservative Democrat whose vote was imperative to push this legislation across the finish line. Concessions to Manchin’s fossil fuel priorities that most experts say will be negligible in impact were made.

Schumer has already led other key pieces of legislation, like last month’s CHIPS Act and PACT Act, to passage. Courtesy of PACT, local veterans exposed to burn pits during their service can get help, while the CHIPS bill could turn Buffalo into a tech hub. Now, the energy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act will make it easier for local home and car owners to be green.

This isn’t the first time we’ve acknowledged Schumer’s work and we doubt it will be the last.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.