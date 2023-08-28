Two important nonprofit organizations in Western New York suffered through a torturous 2022 over fractured leadership but, now, both are showing signs of moving to a better time.

Most recent is Forest Lawn, which on Wednesday announced the hiring of Julie R. Snyder, a former top executive with another area nonprofit, HealthNow New York. She will become the cemetery’s chief executive officer on Sept. 11. And while Shea’s Performing Arts Center is still looking for a new leader, it has made operational changes that will serve it well and which Forest Lawn and other nonprofit groups should look to emulate.

Both these entities, in different ways, strengthen the culture of Western New York. Shea’s, of course, is a magnet, drawing theater-lovers from around the region for plays, concerts and other performances. They eat at restaurants, patronize bars and pay to park their vehicles. They spread the word to others.

Forest Lawn, meanwhile, is first and foremost a place of peace and beauty – one of the country’s most lovely cemeteries and the forever home many influential people, including former President Millard Fillmore. It’s a gorgeous feather in the city’s cap.

But both entities lost their way and in similar fashion, with persistent allegations of bullying and abuse from chief executives and implications of inattentive or uninterested boards of directors. Complaints at Forest Lawn also included allegations of labor violations. For Shea’s, the fallout was especially harmful, as it lost the longtime financial support of M&T Bank whose late founder, Robert Wilmers, was instrumental in resurrecting Shea’s from near ruin.

While the crisis could have done irreparable damage to Shea’s, there was no such existential risk to the cemetery. Still, a high-profile asset needs high-quality leadership and it appears that Forest Lawn has found the right person – an executive not just with proven leadership skills, but with experience dealing with sensitive issues.

“I view this role as a vocation,” Snyder said, “having worked in health care for more than two decades and frequently been close to families at times of great loss,” Snyder said in the statement. “This role is one of both leader to a dedicated team, but also liaison with the funeral professionals who serve our community, our important regulators in Albany and my fellow Buffalo residents who value, as do I, Forest Lawn as a historic parkland.”

Those are the words of someone who comprehends the importance of her new role. Now she has to put them into action.

Under her leadership, Forest Lawn should consider some of the improvements already made at Shea’s, including regular meetings between the leadership team and the board of directors; necessary revisions to the employee handbook and monthly meetings for staff. As obvious as the need for communication may seem to be, it was allowed to fall apart at both Shea’s and Forest Lawn. This is a way to begin rebuilding it.

Shea’s, meanwhile, is still looking for a new leader. To be sure, the job requires a different and specialized set of skills, which is more evidence of the need to find the right person. It, at least, is beginning to deal with the problem that fomented its mess.

It's good to see these invaluable assets move past the crises that each brought upon itself. To be sure nothing like it can happen again, the board of each institution – and all other nonprofit organizations, for that matter – need to take to heart their own obligations, one of which is, first, to be aware and, second, to act when signs of trouble appear.