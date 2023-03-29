We don’t want to downplay Canada’s new announcement of funding for Great Lakes cleanup – so we won’t. The plan to devote the equivalent of $306 million in American funds is welcome and will surely make a difference.

Still, questions are arise: Is all of the money – $420 million Canadian – new funding or is some previously authorized spending placed into a fresh envelope? For what projects will the money be used? And, hovering over it all, will there be more? There is little doubt that the funding, while valuable, won’t be enough for Canada to meet the need of the inland sea it shares with the United States.

Of the five bodies of water, only Lake Michigan is fully in this country. The international boundary runs through the other four: Superior, Huron and – of special interest to Western New York – Erie and Ontario, both of which border this region. In each of them, developments in one jurisdiction affects the other, for better and for worse.

But if Canada bears responsibility for fewer lakes, its commitment still appears to fall notably short, even with the increase. The United States, by comparison, has authorized $625 million for each of the next five years, as part of the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. And while Canada’s newly announced commitment, equal to about $30 million a year, represents a significant increase over its previous spending of about $6.6 million (USD) over each of five years, that same period saw this country commit about $300 million a year.

It might be fair to argue that it’s easier for this country to contribute more money – with nearly 10 times Canada’s population of 38.25 million, the United States has far deeper pockets. And while it may be difficult to precisely apportion the responsibility for pollution, it was Ohio’s Cuyahoga River that caught fire in 1969 – and at least 11 other times.

But the work is the work, and both sides have incurred liabilities. Efforts here have already made a dramatic difference in quality of the Buffalo River, though work there remains to be done. U.S. work is planned for the Niagara River, which is shared by the two countries. Twenty-five “areas of concern” remain in the U.S. portion of the lakes.

In Canada, meanwhile, 14 such areas are need attention, including the Niagara River, Hamilton Harbor and, on the western shore of Lake Superior, Thunder Bay.

The good news is that both countries acknowledge the need to restore these natural resources, which for decades were treated like garbage dumps and, to make matters worse, were also infiltrated by invasive species. In some places, especially on the western end of Lake Erie, runoff from agricultural fertilizers create hazardous algal bloom each year as the warm weather returns. They have crept close to Buffalo in recent years.

“The Great Lakes are a source of drinking water for 40 million people, and this shared resource needs to be protected,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in announcing the new plan.

Safe drinking water, of course, is the primary reason to safeguard this vast natural resource, which dominates every community near it. But it’s more than that. The lakes, along with the rivers that feed and drain them, are also sources of food, places for recreation and the engine of a developing “blue economy.” They are the envy of distant states and communities where the availability of water cannot be taken for granted.

Canada’s new commitment is encouraging, even if details are yet to be announced and recognizing that it’s only a down payment on the work that remains for both countries. But we’re making progress.

• • •

