The Editorial Board: New budget investment in the Sheriff’s Office and jail staff makes sense

A substantial investment in public safety is at the center of the $2 billion 2023 Erie County budget proposed by County Executive Mark Poloncarz. It includes $14.2 million more than last year for Erie County Sheriff’s John Garcia’s department – including 57 new jobs – and $2.3 million more for pay upgrades in the District Attorney’s Office.

That’s one of the few eyebrow-raising items in the package of hefty documents that legislators will review in November.

But thanks to a local economy that’s rebounded from Covid-era austerity and a healthy infusion of federal assistance, the investment in law enforcement seems affordable. Even better news, there’s no corresponding property tax hike – quite the opposite: the average rate is going down from $4.32 per thousand in assessed property value to $3.92 – a 9% decline.

But is the new spending needed?

It seems so. Judging from recent News reports of Erie County correctional officers working three 16-hour shifts in a row and the resulting burnout causing more employees to quit, a debilitating cycle of forced overtime, employee burnout and resignations has resulted.

Just like all of us, correctional officers need a healthy work/life balance; given the circumstances, hiring more of them makes sense. A key expectation, however, is that if 30 full-time corrections officers and jail deputies – as well as 17 other corrections-related staff – are being hired, then the overtime costs must go down.

We’ve seen in the past that the Sheriff’s Office has a healthy appetite for overtime at every level; this new investment should help curb it. Poloncarz wants to eliminate forced overtime altogether. It’s the right approach. It’s helpful, too, that administrative appointees in this department are no longer eligible for overtime.

In non jail-related spending, it makes even more sense that the Sheriff’s Department is creating a Professional Standards Division within the Sheriff’s Office that will be responsible for investigating allegations of employee misconduct, policy violations and criminal offenses. Oversight is essential in law enforcement and this commitment is in line with the new sheriff’s commitment to reduce recidivism, establish a robust drug treatment program and other measures that speak to a professional, humane attitude toward law enforcement and incarceration.

In his public statements about the budget and its investment in public safety, Poloncarz has asserted that he’s never been interested in “defunding the police.” It would be surprising to hear any elected official sign on to such an idiotically misguided slogan, especially now, when research, including a recent Pew study, demonstrates that a majority of Americans support more spending on law enforcement. But we all know what the phrase was – in the minds of most rational observers of crime and safety – supposed to mean. Part of it was a call to redirect resources from police to other agencies better equipped to intervene in, for example, a mental health crisis. That kind of change could serve everyone, police included.

Staff burnout doesn’t help with maintaining understanding attitudes, nor does inadequate resources for programs that are supposed to assist inmates in planning for a free future and ensure that they leave jail healthy and ready for work. This budget better supports these and other improvements that lead to better conditions for both staff and inmates in the correctional environment.

Finally, at the heart of the jail staffing issue – and largely responsible for new hiring – are the facilities themselves. Though the two jails have roughly 80% fewer inmates than a decade ago, their outdated layouts can’t accommodate necessary separation of different classifications of inmates or certain observation requirements. Indeed, Garcia said that with a modern jail, he would need only half the current staff to fill posts.

But that’s a matter for a future budget.

