The Editorial Board: New behavioral health centers are a good start toward addressing a mental health crisis

According to government statistics, one in five adults in the U.S. has a form of mental illness. With one in 20, that illness is serious. In America, there’s a death by suicide about every 11 minutes.

These grim statistics must be part of the reason New York state has committed $171 million to developing a comprehensive behavioral health crisis response system accessible to anyone, regardless of ability to pay, with two of its centers located in Western New York.

One is an intensive crisis stabilization center, open 24/7 for anyone needing evaluation, care and treatment, which will be run by BestSelf Behavioral Health. BestSelf submitted the winning proposal and got more than $8 million to expand its facilities on Niagara Street.

Western New York’s other stabilization center will focus on supportive care for those in recovery and treatment. An organization to run this facility has not yet been identified.

There’s also a new suicide hotline: Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (dial/text 998). Mobile crisis teams are planned.

These are essential and necessary services that are finally getting an influx of resources. But it’s not just mentally ill people in crisis. According to many professionals in the field, the system we have to address mental illness has been itself fragmented and underfunded to a near-crisis stage.

“How do we follow people over time?” asks Dr. Steven Dubovsky. “Who pays for comprehensive integrated care?” Dubovsky, chair of psychiatry at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, considers the Western New York region as a whole “one of the most underserved areas in the country in regard to psychiatry,” particularly when it comes to rural areas.

He contends that solutions must go beyond the most recent disaster and trauma, adding that crisis management must evolve into longer term interactions that follow people over time with comprehensive integrated care.

Another expert, Thomas Insel, former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, concurs, noting, “Today for people with mental illness what they find is generally a very fragmented system. There is no one accountable. There’s no one who’s there for the whole journey.”

The story of how the treatment of mental illness evolved over the latter half of the 20th century is a familiar one. State hospitals throughout the U.S. were closed, with a reduction from 600,000 beds to 34,000 beds, according to Insel’s recent book, “Healing.” In many cases, prisons and jails became default mental institutions.

In the meantime, Insel notes, outpatient facilities rose up to help those needing mental care, with combinations of medication, psychotherapy and recovery services, which Insell calls enhanced care management. The problem has been that these services are not adequately funded in the American health care system. It’s a frustrating paradox. Mental illness caregivers have treatments that can work, but facilities aren’t adequately funded and health insurance often is not there to cover them.

Dubovsky cites a further roadblock: It can take six months to find an adult psychiatrist and nine months to find a child psychiatrist, even if insurance is there to pay for the visits.

Clearly, the country has a long way to go before a robust and accessible mental health care system is in place, but at least the influx of federal dollars that is helping to fund centers like the two planned for Buffalo recognizes this problem.

Those managing these resources need to listen to experts like Dubovsky and Insel, who have been studying mental health in America for decades. The good news is that we have the will, treatments that work and, finally, recognition in the form of state and federal support.

Hopefully, Buffalo’s new crisis stabilization centers are just the beginning.

• • •

Need help? Here are some resources:

• Crisis services, 716-834-3131, crisisservices.org: Crisis Services is a proven resource for its 24/7 hot line and more. This help is always free of charge.

• Mental Health Advocates of WNY, 716-886-1242, mhawny.org: Non-clinical services that promote mental well-being and provide assistance with navigating the mental health delivery system.

• Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: dial/text 998

• • •

