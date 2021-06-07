The Editorial Board: New assaults on press freedom show the need for a federal shield law

It wasn’t just The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN that officials of the Trump and Biden administrations were gunning for. It was every American who wants information delivered by journalists who are determined to inform their readers, including about facts that public officials don’t want them to know.

But what happened to those news organizations – especially The Times – raised the stakes. It unequivocally makes the case that the country needs a federal shield law that understands and respects the role of a free press, even – or maybe especially – when it discomfits public officials.

While beneficiaries of such a law would include news organizations and the reporters who dig for information, its primary purpose is to serve Americans who depend upon reliable news that goes below the surface and, with that, the needs of a government that is supposed to be of, by and for the people.

Recent disclosures have revealed that the Trump administration acquired the phone records of three reporters at The Washington Post and the phone and email records of a CNN reporter. That was a troubling enough intrusion on the First Amendment, but the Machiavellian attack on The New York Times demonstrated the depths that ignorant or indifferent officials are willing to plumb.