The Editorial. Board: Needed efforts to restrict stock ownership by members of Congress gather steam

Here’s a little good news out of Congress: A bipartisan effort is underway to get a grip on the ethical and legal problems posed when its members own and trade stocks.

Given what Western New Yorkers learned about the issues – from both sides of the law – the push is eminently wholesome. The question may come down to whether members are truly willing to enact legislation that benefits the public by restricting their ability to play the market.

The problem with members of Congress dealing in stocks was made depressingly clear in 2018, when then-Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, was arrested on allegations of insider trading. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to tipping off his son to the collapse of stock in an Australian company and was sentenced to prison. His son and his son’s future father-in law also pleaded guilty.

Even before his crime, reporters on the House floor overheard Collins bragging into his cellphone about his financial prowess: “Do you know how many millionaires I’ve made in Buffalo the past few months?” Collins said at the time.