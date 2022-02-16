The Editorial. Board: Needed efforts to restrict stock ownership by members of Congress gather steam

Here’s a little good news out of Congress: A bipartisan effort is underway to get a grip on the ethical and legal problems posed when its members own and trade stocks.
Given what Western New Yorkers learned about the issues – from both sides of the law – the push is eminently wholesome. The question may come down to whether members are truly willing to enact legislation that benefits the public by restricting their ability to play the market.
The problem with members of Congress dealing in stocks was made depressingly clear in 2018, when then-Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, was arrested on allegations of insider trading. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to tipping off his son to the collapse of stock in an Australian company and was sentenced to prison. His son and his son’s future father-in law also pleaded guilty.
Even before his crime, reporters on the House floor overheard Collins bragging into his cellphone about his financial prowess: “Do you know how many millionaires I’ve made in Buffalo the past few months?” Collins said at the time.
He was helped in that endeavor because Congress, with Collins leading the charge, passed legislation that could benefit makers of experimental drugs such as that being tested by Innate Immunotherapeutics, the company whose stock collapse led to Collins’ undoing. That change might have been broadly beneficial – it applied to many companies – but Collins disingenuously claimed he was merely looking out for the wellbeing of Americans. Would he have been so interested if the new law didn’t stand to benefit him, personally, as well as the company in which he was the major stockholder?
Collins is hardly alone in playing fast and loose with stocks, with both Republicans and Democrats having come under investigation for suspicious trading, though not many members go to prison for it. But the conflicts of interest are significant enough that polls, including one by Fox News, show Americans are about fed up with the gamesmanship.
Congress has tried before to deal with this problem. The late Rep. Louise Slaughter, a Democrat who once represented parts of Erie and Niagara counties, wrote the 20102 Stock Act in an effort to impose an ethical duty on members of the House and Senate. Although Collins came to despise the Fairport congresswoman – does anyone wonder why? – the law wasn’t enough to get his attention. A tougher approach is plainly needed.
Several are under consideration. One is sponsored by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Steve Daines, R-Mont. They introduced the Bipartisan Ban on Congressional Stock Ownership Act, which would bar members and their spouses not simply from trading stocks, but from owning shares in large corporations.
A different approach, by Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Mark Kelly of Arizona would apply also to spouses and dependent children, requiring stocks to be divested or placed into blind trusts that they don’t control. It includes a disclosure requirement and a tough enforcement provision.
There are risks to such laws. If they become too onerous, then people of lesser means may decline to seek office, leaving Congress wholly in the hands of members who are already wealthy. That poses a different set of problems. It’s important to find a balance, but, as the Collins gambit showed, we’re not there.
Abuse of office remains far too tempting and far too easy to commit. That lowers the level of trust Americans can have in one of their most critical public institutions. Senators and House members may occupy those offices, but they are only tenants. The landlords are the American people, who, in the face of congressional indifference, are demanding accountability.
Not to be pessimistic about the prospects, but if Congress is smart, it will plan on delivering it.
