The Editorial Board: Need to trim Buffalo school bus routes could pave way to permanent savings

The greatest test figures to be for the Buffalo Public Schools, Western New York’s largest district, which transports more than 28,000 children to school each day. Superintendent Kriner Cash announced this month that a shortage of drivers working for the bus company First Student meant Buffalo would cut its number of daily routes by 24%, forcing longer bus rides to and from school for many students.

That will put added strain on the reopening of school, which takes place amid a new stage of the coronavirus pandemic, but it also presents an opportunity. Costs for student transportation have been rising for at least 30 years. This year’s necessary decline in the number of bus routes forces the district to do more with less, a constraint that could lead to creativity. There are varied reasons why many students ride buses or get NFTA passes to reach school. However, this academic year gives the district and its busing partner – First Student – a chance to look for new efficiencies or economies of scale that could save the district significant dollars that might be put to other uses.