The Editorial Board: Nearby residents are understandably upset, but Amazon deal will benefit Town of Niagara

It was the right decision. Granting permission for Amazon to build a $550 million warehouse in the Town of Niagara will benefit the municipality and the county, even given the obvious problems it will pose to some nearby residents.

Meanwhile, Grand Island, which snubbed the project away two years ago, will get none of the benefits but a large piece of the consequence it feared: hundreds of trucks crossing the island every day. That town’s loss is Niagara’s gain.

The reactions to the planned warehouse could hardly be more stark. While some Grand Island leaders advocated for the project, there was little enthusiasm to counter the overwhelming negativity of opponents. In the Town of Niagara, meanwhile, municipal support was broad and passionate while opposition was – predictably, if understandably – concentrated among the homeowners who live near the site of the future warehouse.

“It’s obvious that all of you sitting up here have no regard for the people on Packard Road at all whatsoever,” said one angry homeowner, Robert Taylor. “You’re forcing me to put my house up for sale, pick up my life and start all over again.”

Town leaders acknowledged the importance of new revenues in their decision but, even then, Council Member Richard A. Sirianni said those neighborhood residents weren’t forgotten: “Every one of us has lost sleep about how do we help the people on Packard Road,” he said.

It was a thoughtful response, and one whose ramifications town leaders should continue to consider. But, while the not-in-my-backyard response is pretty much universal, it can’t be allowed to determine public policy. No homeless shelter, no drug treatment facility, no new road or development or park would ever be constructed if the objections of a few disgruntled residents were allowed to overwhelm the public good.

In this town, new revenues are clearly in the public’s interest. They are falling short of expenses and, without this project, that decline would continue. With expected tax revenues of up to $1 million, the Amazon project solves too many problems too well for officials to have walked away. In addition, the town is negotiating a community benefits agreement with Amazon to cover infrastructure improvements and other public costs. It may also provide the town with welcome philanthropic support.

“We have to make decisions based on what we think is right for our entire community,” said Supervisor Lee Wallace. “We do have heartburn and concern for folks who live there, and we will stay on top of this and make sure things are done right moving forward. But we have to look at the overall impact of what this will do.” Good call.

• • •

