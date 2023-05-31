A fresh start was desperately needed and – finally – a fresh start is what Nardin Academy is getting. Clearly, that was not possible as long as the existing board leadership – which had defended exiting school president Sandra Betters up to the moment of her resignation and even beyond – was in place.

A May 30 letter from the head of the Paris-based Society of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, the religious order that founded Nardin in 1857, announced the removal of all 15 remaining board members. This follows the May 4 resignation of Betters, as part of an agreement that included the resignation of nine trustees who advocated for her ouster.

That agreement was immediately questioned by many Nardin parents, students and faculty, who felt that the resignation of Nardin board president Tish Van Dyke should have accompanied that of Betters.

As things stood, it was never going to work. That became clear when 71 Nardin families informed the board in late May – well after Betters had resigned – that they were still withholding the tuition deposits for 117 students. A large percentage of Nardin faculty joined the continued call for a change in board leadership.

It didn’t make much sense at the time. Why would the nine board members who pressed for Betters’ resignation be forced to resign with her? And, then, why would the board continue to defend Betters after her resignation, issuing a statement that an independent assessment by law firm Bond, Schoeneck & King “... showed no wrongdoing or misconduct on Sandra’s part,” and then offer no further information about the assessment, including how it was conducted, who was interviewed, what was investigated and how conclusions were reached?

What’s the point, given that Betters had resigned, following an avalanche of petitioning, demonstrations, vigils and numerous letters asking that she leave?

This much is clear: Even with the departure of Betters, nothing approaching healing had begun at Nardin and the actions of the leaders who remained seemed incompatible with reconciliation. In Zoom “family forum” interactions following the resignation, board members seemed more interested – as Nardin parent Jill Pogodzinski put it – “in one-directional communication, and not an exchange of ideas.” Parent Steve Lawson expressed how he saw it this way: “It felt like this nightmare was never going to end.”

And then there is the fate of longtime science teacher Marilou Bebak, who was walked out of the school by security after Betters put her on administrative leave following a classroom incident that probably required a reprimand or a pointed discussion. Prior to that, however, Bebak had written a letter to trustees that included the statement, “I have never seen faculty dissatisfaction so high and faculty morale so low …”

Bebak’s departure sparked many of the actions of protest that followed.

The road to urgently needed change at Nardin Academy seems to have been obstructed by an administration deaf to the pleas of its most important constituency: parents and students. Finally, it seems, a possible fiscal catastrophe of withdrawn tuition and additional lost funding was what it took for the Daughters of the Heart of Mary to take decisive action. They had the additional help of a 509-page binder – filled with letters, petitions, newspaper articles, board statements and more – documenting a tumultuous narrative of the past year at Nardin.

Is there a lesson to be gleaned from this crisis at one of Buffalo’s most revered private schools? Oh, yes. Just as not paying attention in class is unlikely to yield an acceptable result on a report card, not listening to the people who pay the bills is a bad idea for an institution that depends on those expensive tuitions.

Apparently, Nardin’s now-fully departed board felt that hiring Betters would advance goals of diversity, equity and inclusion at Nardin. We’ll never know exactly how such an admirable intention went south, but the achievement of any goal by an institution made up of many parts requires all the parts to work together as a community. That means plenty of listening. Somehow, the lines of communication at Nardin broke down when they were needed most.

The next set of Nardin leaders will need to keep that in mind.

