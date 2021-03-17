The Editorial Board: N.Y. can raise school aid within reason, but WNY districts need a fairer share

A custom called the “shares agreement” was established in the 1980s between the Senate and Assembly. It dictates that New York City receive exactly 38.86% of any increase in state money for schools, and that Long Island gets 12.96%. It was agreed to at a time in which New York City had about 36% of the state’s public school students but received 27% of school aid. The agreement was not encoded in law, but is a custom enshrined in Albany’s muscle memory. The rest of the state divides what’s left of aid increases, which leaves about 5% for Western New York. Lawmakers from the five boroughs have little interest in changing Gotham’s share, but chipping away at the formula would be a worthwhile pursuit for upstate legislators.