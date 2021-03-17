The Editorial Board: N.Y. can raise school aid within reason, but WNY districts need a fairer share

A pitched battle will be fought in virtual Albany over the next couple of weeks over the wide gaps between Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s budget proposal on school aid and the more lavish plans put forth by the Assembly and State Senate.
Cuomo seeks a 7.2% increase in total aid, but would use federal relief money to supplant at least $600 million in state support. State foundation aid, the primary category of school funding, would remain flat. The governor also wants to save the state some money by combining several revenue categories into one, and by tweaking the STAR reimbursement program.
The Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate call for a $1.4 billion increase in foundation aid and reject the plan to cut more than $1.3 billion in STAR reimbursements to districts.
In a state in which residents already pay whopping school tax bills, lawmakers’ wish for oversized funding increases are ill-timed, particularly when school districts are to receive massive portions of pandemic aid from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
At the same time, districts in Western New York are more reliant on state aid than those in wealthier parts of the state, which can generate more money from their tax levies. Western New York lawmakers could do a great service to the region if they lobbied for our school districts to get a bigger slice of the aid pie.
A custom called the “shares agreement” was established in the 1980s between the Senate and Assembly. It dictates that New York City receive exactly 38.86% of any increase in state money for schools, and that Long Island gets 12.96%. It was agreed to at a time in which New York City had about 36% of the state’s public school students but received 27% of school aid. The agreement was not encoded in law, but is a custom enshrined in Albany’s muscle memory. The rest of the state divides what’s left of aid increases, which leaves about 5% for Western New York. Lawmakers from the five boroughs have little interest in changing Gotham’s share, but chipping away at the formula would be a worthwhile pursuit for upstate legislators.
Cuomo’s proposal to merge reimbursements or “expense driven aid” – such as BOCES services and busing – into one category, and reduce spending by the category by $392 million, would also hit hard in upstate districts.
Getting paid according to a general formula, rather than being reimbursed based on what they spend, would make budgeting for BOCES, transportation, special education and other services extremely challenging.
Michael Cornell, the schools superintendent in Hamburg and president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, says the merged reimbursements along with the shares agreement would be “devastating” for upstate.
Budget negotiations this month will determine whether foundation aid ends up closer to Cuomo’s flat figure or the Legislature’s sizeable increase. We think any expansion in spending should be tempered by the knowledge that federal rescue dollars are on the way. Whatever the figure, Western New York should get its fair share.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.